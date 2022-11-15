We made it through the midterms — thank the Good Lord! As if all the punditry wasn’t enough to make your head spin, the election commercials would have you thinking that the end of the world was sure to come tomorrow if the candidate of that 30-second slot didn’t emerge victorious on Election Day. I wish I’d heard more about the actual issues that need addressing and real plans to get things done, but I guess that would be boring.
We need more boring.
Don’t get me wrong: Boring government does not mean doing nothing, or being so slow as to be unnoticeable, or being stuffy. For me, boring government means doing a job in a thorough, professional way; getting things done; keeping things running; and analyzing data to reach sensible, meaningful solutions to challenges.
Most of the staff at City Hall or the county office buildings? Boring, in the best way. You have people who take their jobs seriously and try to move the needle on key issues like housing, water and sewer, finance, economic development, parks, public safety. They don’t need to be out there waving their arms and shouting about their work; they just do it. Of course, they are busy, and many of them are underpaid, but they show up and put in an honest day’s work. We take for granted how much we rely on them because we don’t hear from them unless there’s a problem.
The rest of the time? They just do what needs doing. That’s what I call boring government.
By contrast, many elected officials, who should be spending their time generating ideas, getting good information out to residents, paying attention to what is happening around them, and focusing their effort on building consensus to move legislation forward (the boring stuff) can’t be bothered. Perhaps they don’t have the time (because these are only part-time positions), or perhaps they don’t have the energy (as I said above, being boring in government means doing a lot of work), but when you watch some of these meetings, it really looks like they are having too much of a good time just stirring things up. It makes me think that some local politicians are getting advice from the same groups running these state and national campaigns: Scare people, rile people up, and when asked how to change things be as vague and non-committal as possible. In other words, be flashy.
Flashy government has gotten Geneva ever-rising taxes and a boondoggle marina project while denying the housing issues that almost every Genevan is aware of and blocking the zoning update that would spur economic development. The two main tenets of the comprehensive plan have been deemed too boring for them, not worth the time and effort they’d rather spend on repeating long-winded ethics complaints and playing to the audience. All the while, they take for granted that the professionals at City Hall will keep the gears of government turning (which, thankfully, the staff does!)
So what would boring city councilors do? You might see a boring city councilor engaging with materials provided by professional organizations like the National League of Cities and the New York Conference of Mayors. They might attend one of the many webinars held by these groups on issues like “the importance of zoning to economic development,” “regulating AirBnb to protect resident interests,” or “emerging topics in employee compensation” (all topics actually being offered now). They might seize on the state Department of Environmental Conservation fine of the Casella-operated landfill to negotiate an impact agreement for financial compensation for the truck traffic, odors, and groundwater risks we host for that business to be as successful as it is. They might speak to one another with the respect and a sense of common ground as they try to pass legislation that actually helps residents who are struggling.
I, for one, am tired of our local government meetings looking like the fever-dream election commercials that are meant to distract, scare, and divide us. I’d prefer fewer theatrics where “council reports” are just prepared statements about manufactured controversies, and more patient, focused work on actual issues; less “here’s why I’m opposed to you” and more “here’s what I could support for Geneva;” less show and more substance.
Kudos to the staff keeping things going. I hope that “boring” work ethic can trickle up to the powers-that-be.