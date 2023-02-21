The perception of the passage of time is contingent on many factors — and waiting for something important to happen can certainly make time move very slowly.
There are many members of our community who, having ventured to a City Council meeting to make an appeal for change, wait patiently for what feels like forever, hoping their concerns will be taken seriously. As we find ourselves nearing the end of Black History Month, I’d like to replace my voice in this column with the voices still unanswered, still waiting.
Relying on minutes of City Council meetings, old Finger Lakes Times articles, the archive of Historic Geneva (which includes audio recordings of several civil rights activists in Geneva), and my own notes from time serving and time observing, I have pulled together a sampling of the questions posed by Black residents of Geneva, reflecting the hope of being taken seriously and the despair of being ignored.
Rather than put the speakers back into the hot seat (because this community can be downright vicious to those who challenge the status quo), these unanswered questions are presented in no particular order, and no one person is quoted or paraphrased twice. While some councilors seeking reelection are quick to focus on “progress,” maybe the candidates should get to work progressing on the very genuine, practical, sensible, and humane requests of Black residents that have piled up over the decades.
I know Black History Month is the shortest one on the calendar, but there’s enough time to address these — if only there was the political will to do so.
Could recreation programs in the playgrounds return? Can the city restore swim lessons after the Pulteney Street pool is closed? Will council march in the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Day parade as a group? Will the Geneva Human Rights Commission be funded? Can the council offer a police officer training course so that local students can prepare for the civil service exam? Can residency requirements for certain public positions be lifted? Can residency requirements for certain public positions be adhered to? Does the city respect the contributions of our elders? Can the council ask Ontario County to release the grand jury transcript? Can the city follow the Department of Justice recommendations? Will hiring around here always be more about who you know than what you know? Can the city take any action to reduce the racism? Would you let your family live in these apartments? Will there ever be a place to swim? Would these potholes go unfilled for months if they were on Maxwell Avenue? Would council attend a public meeting on issues of race? Why can’t we vote where we live? Is “sensitivity training” enough to address these issues? Does council think East North Street is a second-class city? Will the community welcome a Black police officer? Why does it take three months to fix a streetlight in the sixth ward? Do you really think one Black representative is enough? How many more times will you tell me to be patient? Is there any effort to diversify the workforce? Would a protest at Cruisin’ Night get your attention? Is there an effort to help people get to know their neighbors? Are you condoning these officers’ conduct? Is homeownership not important anymore? What “good reason” is there to shoot an unarmed man? Why are we taking money away from the library? Why aren’t we working more closely with the school district? The police are watching us, but who’s watching the police? Does anyone care that people lose their homes because of the high taxes? Is it OK for people to be treated that way just because they are not white people? Is this justice?
Housing, recreation, policing, equity, taxes, services. None of these questions were pulled from the current council term. Some of the questions were posed to people that served before I was born. If you thought I was summarizing recent questions, then I guess the point of this column has been made.
I will close with a quote from a frequent speaker at city council over the decades, Mr. McKinley Flowers, who repeatedly asked that council not forget his words, his requests, or his neighbors — the people council is supposed to serve. “We are told these changes are either not needed or just about to be made, but it is not enough. There must be action. Being African American in Geneva is an ongoing struggle.”