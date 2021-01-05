After the year we’ve had, which in many ways felt like one long shouting match, you might wonder why I am wishing for 2021 to be the year of real arguments. Most people believe arguments are to be avoided (even people who seem to always be arguing about something) and when we reach a point of tension in a discussion with someone, people default to “agree to disagree” or shift to safer ground like comments about the weather. But in doing that, we’re losing the skills necessary to listen to one another, to be open to changing our beliefs, and to actually have meaningful discussions. The decline of real arguments is having a negative effect on our everyday lives, as two local examples illustrate:
First we have Seneca Meadows, our towering trash mountain. Those profiting from the operation claim that their business is keeping the lights on in Seneca Falls. But what evidence is there of this? One of the largest bills facing the town is a new sewer line, needed in part to address higher flow owing to commercial operations such as the landfill. The scope and alignment (and therefore cost) of the project is being largely shaped by the Town’s solid waste consultants — Barton and Loguidice. B&L’s Vice President, from the solid waste division, is Don Gentilcore, former district manager of Seneca Meadows. It’s not the engineering firm’s job to balance the Town’s budget or help it wean itself from trash money, but if the Town were serious about self-governance, it might try making decisions independent of input from current and former trash executives. To do so would require real arguments about priorities, revenue, and expenses. Every time the Town Board gets close to that, the powers that be in the trash industry send postcards with catchy slogans to derail it. It’s a distraction tactic that works every time, while trucks from downstate (and out-of-state) keep dumping on us. There are ways to run a municipality that don’t involve selling the environment to the highest bidder and we should start demanding real arguments about that.
Then we have the Geneva City Council, which seems to be offering a masterclass on how to abandon good ideas for bad slogans. They want to accrue debt in a pandemic to build a marina using “economic development” as the tagline, yet they want to obstruct sensible oversight of police operations by labeling it “defunding.” At some point, elected officials should support their claims rather than just offering gut feelings about things. Would you put an addition on your house without first considering: 1) if the return on investment warrants the cost? 2) if the addition is being built in a way that won’t require perpetual investment of additional funds to keep it sound? and 3) if the rest of your major systems were functioning well enough that you could afford to divert your funds to a new project? Yet, the proponents of the marina say “boaters will like it” as if that settles the argument about a multi-million dollar investment. To put a twist on a common phrase, “show me the justification for the money!”
Likewise with police reform. I have heard that people “back the blue,” but that says nothing about how to address real issues of misconduct, ensuring accountability, and objectively determining which officers are doing a great job so that they can be examples for new hires. Feelings can inform public policy, but they can’t stand in for it. If your doctor refused to see you because he “backs the wellness,” would you find that acceptable, or would you want him to at least consider the fact that you are running a fever of 103? One catchy slogan does not equal good decision-making and we should expect better. Evidence makes an argument, and we need more evidence in order to get good public policy.
Geneva, unlike Seneca Falls, has a full-time professional management staff with expertise in assembling details, analyzing alternatives, and creating arguments to support various alternatives. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying that whatever staff says goes — their job is to present all sides, not to take sides. But when elected officials seem disinterested in details, or disrespectful of the people holding the positions (it is an open secret that some elected officials would rather have a male city manager) we end up with knee-jerk reactions that have real, negative consequences for our lives.
In 2021 we need a return of real arguments — where people abandon slogans and feelings for facts and logic. Our region faces serious challenges that require elected officials who value evidence, do not have closed minds, and can prioritize the public good over their political ambitions. I believe it’s possible, for whatever that’s worth!