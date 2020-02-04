A frequent criticism of governments, at any level, is that they study things all the time and then the studies go on the shelf until it’s time to study the issue again. All talk, no action. Geneva is no exception, as there have been hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on consultants to produce studies that were delivered to Council only to die. I have frequently celebrated the fact that two studies — the neighborhood improvement study and the comprehensive plan — were exceptions to that rule.
But maybe my celebration about the comp plan was premature because the former Council took all of Geneva’s forward momentum and covered it in molasses. The slight progress made on some of the comprehensive plan’s main initiatives are entirely the result of staff effort or the private sector stepping up with creative ideas. City Council, the policymaking body that should be leading the way, either hadn’t read the plan, didn’t understand it, or wasn’t concerned with doing any additional work. This is not to say that there was no effort, it was just limited to a few councilors who couldn’t get the rest of the group going.
The problem with generating energy around developing a plan and then slamming on the brakes is that the community is left wondering why they bothered to participate. It plays into the common feeling that speaking up won’t matter because the powers that be aren’t listening. But the theme of this year’s Martin Luther King celebration in the city was “Speak Up Because it Matters” and with a new Council in office, I believe that is true!
The most obvious example of the former Council leaving the community high and dry was the failure to make any forward progress on one of the comprehensive plan’s top initiatives: Economic Opportunity. Even the Economic Opportunity Task Force, a first step in developing programs to improve economic opportunity for Geneva’s residents, couldn’t get going.
While three Councilors mentioned it at various meetings, the group as a whole couldn’t even get to a point of selecting members to serve on it. In developing the comprehensive plan, the committee conducted a series of “Let’s Talk” sessions around the city. We reached out to people at churches, community spaces, schools, and in their homes to encourage them to share their experiences and their ideas for a more responsive set of policies to improve the quality of life in Geneva. A lot of people shared very personal stories and ideas with a promise that their voices would not be ignored. Four years later, we don’t need more “listening,” we need more hearing and doing.
Here’s the thing: Well-meaning people (usually people who are financially comfortable and have this thing called “free time”) like to talk about “engaging the community,” “bringing people along,” and “empowering residents to create solutions.” What this sounds like to me (and many others) is a demand that the people with the least time and resources come to more meetings, do more talking, and brainstorm the answers. Why is it the responsibility of those who encounter systemic problems to come up with solutions to those problems — problems they didn’t create and that other people benefit from?
The challenges facing working families in Geneva are not some well-kept secret that needs to be revealed. Why must we continue to burden people juggling three jobs to make ends meet with a fourth job of explaining things to the powers that be who aren’t paying attention? And the language of “empowering people” to come up with solutions has been code for deflecting responsibility. People who study community and economic development should be able to hear the needs and craft nimble and creative strategies to address them. Asking people in the throes of daily survival to not only educate but also innovate, strikes me as out-of-touch and insulting. If I tell you what I need and you don’t hear me, that is not my fault and it doesn’t become my responsibility to tell you again, and again, and again.
The needs have been laid bare, people are talked out. If you think you need more information, just strike up a conversation with a food service worker, a man waiting for the bus, or a kid at the library. It is not their job to come to you or assemble a group to give you ideas for creating equity and prosperity in Geneva. The comprehensive plan contains pages and pages of community interviews on issues from childcare to entrepreneurial support to food access to community space. The community has spoken, now it’s time to demonstrate that those voices matter.