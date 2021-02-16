Social media, 24/7 television, and partisan politics are all recipes for people talking a lot without really listening to others. But elected officials who get so caught up in trading verbal jabs with one another and getting soundbites into news stories lose focus on the actual public service they are supposed to be carrying out. Politicians need to pay attention to what’s happening to their constituents and touch down with reality instead of always being caught in a whirlwind of manufactured controversy.
Last spring, local reporter Gabe Pietrorazio started hearing about issues in a local nursing home as COVID cases were beginning to rise. He conducted interviews, reviewed documents, and submitted Freedom of Information Act requests over the following weeks while learning that similar issues were being reported downstate by whistleblowers within nursing homes there. He began calling and interviewing state representatives, looking for answers and government accountability, but he also was relaying to them factual information about conditions in their own districts. Nursing home workers and families of patients were sharing their concerns with anyone who would listen.
The issue seemed to peak in August with hearings (held remotely) at the state level. These hearings showcased elected officials of both parties grilling state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker on issues related to nursing home transmission, inspections, and visitation. As Pietrorazio reported, Bronx Democrat Gustavo Rivera asked Zucker “twice if the COVID-19 death counts were conducted one-way and then differently at a later date ... Rivera considered the changing ... a means to minimize the serious issue.”
Assemblyman Bronson of Rochester had pointed questions about inspection protocols, Assemblyman Jones, a Democrat from Clinton County, gave an impassioned plea to take nursing home concerns seriously saying that he heard from his district that nursing home residents “feel like the forgotten ones.” Sen. Helming shared her experience as a former director of an assisted living facility in Canandaigua and emphasized the need for reforms in inspections and funding.
The bipartisan nature of these August hearings was government working as it should — the real experience of constituents being discussed in a thorough way to drive policy that would improve people’s lives.
So what happened? Well, bipartisanship unraveled as the dialogue about COVID shifted to conspiracy theories that the state was actually overcounting deaths. Health department social media accounts were overrun with accusations that they were promoting a “plan-demic” and “calling everything COVID.”
Those comments drowned out the legitimate complaints being shared about nursing home conditions and risks to residents and the staff. The partisan food fight that erupted took eyes off the nursing home issue. Outside interest groups looking to position candidates for future elections took center stage while local news and concerns got lost in the shuffle. And it wasn’t just the nursing home issue that was getting lost. On the same day the Finger Lakes Times ran an article about local vaccine distribution plans and a need for more doses from the federal government, Congressman Reed issued a statement that supply was not the issue but rather the governor. Elected officials need to stop finger-pointing up in the political clouds and start reading their local news to find out the truth of what is happening on the ground in their neighborhoods. How can they assist if they don’t even know?
Thankfully, the state Attorney General spent more time reading local news accounts than participating in online political forums. She seized on the reporting that was being done about nursing homes, and as early as July had contacted reporters like Gabe to get details about sources and documents for review by her office. In January, when murmurs started to bubble up that she had uncovered significant issues, all of a sudden the elected officials started updating their websites, Facebook pages, and Twitter accounts to demonstrate renewed interest in the nursing home crisis.
This is a serious issue, one that upstate and downstate elected officials from both parties started working on together, responding to information passed through and vetted by local news sources. It should never have played second fiddle to partisan wrangling.
The AG’s assessment, while important, is after-the-fact. That’s the role of the office. It is up to elected officials to set policy and to govern in a way that prevents these issues. A systems failure occurred when they stopped paying attention to local news, to on-the-ground facts and instead gave into online shouting about baseless theories. The mid-summer rise of COVID-denial tamped down efforts to address what was actually happening across the state. Things didn’t have to get to this point, if only people were listening ...