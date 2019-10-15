There is a lot to be excited about this election season: It’s the start of early voting for all of us; there are going to be a lot of new faces on regional boards and councils which means new perspectives brought to bear on old issues (hopefully leading to better solutions); and for the most part, we aren’t being assaulted with the massive billboard eyesores of campaigns past (looks like many candidates got the message that bigger is not better!) I’ve also been excited by an increase in the candidate dialogue through online spotlight pieces, written questionnaires, public forums, and the soon-to-be-released Finger Lakes Times interviews and endorsements. All in all, it looks like our region is engaged in a healthy democratic process that has remained largely friendly. It’s refreshing!
I attended the League of Women Voters “Meet the Candidates Night” and heard some very promising ideas but also some terribly concerning things.
Overall, although the event wasn’t a debate and there wasn’t a “winner,” the clear standout of the evening was Anthony Noone (that’s pronounced “noon” — even though it’s kind of neat to be able to say that “no one” was the best). I didn’t know about Mr. Noone, and learned during his opening remarks that he won a school board election back when he turned 18 (and was still a student!) That explains why he spoke like a person who has spent his life caring about sound public policy and fiscal responsibility! He not only referenced the City’s comprehensive plan with a depth and accuracy that showed he had actually spent time digesting it, but he described an active and engaged method of decision-making that I found inspiring.
But what Noone brought in details and direction, other candidates left large gaps in both knowledge and interest. To be clear, I don’t think there are any candidates running who don’t care about Geneva and see City Council as an important public service. But it’s one thing to see yourself in the seat, with the power to steer the ship — it’s quite another to have a knowledge of sailing and competence in navigation.
Apart from Noone, the star of the show was a man who wasn’t even in attendance — City Councilor Ken Camera. Many candidates, mostly Republicans, mentioned and endorsed Ken’s proposals from the formation and empowerment of the City’s green committee, to moving the railroad siding to make way for development along Middle Street, to providing an interactive experience for residents using Powerpoint and open comment periods during City Council meetings. I was trying to tally all the times Ken was mentioned by name or by policy and I simply lost count.
Frank Gaglianese did a great job of emphasizing the need to work with the county on shared services and to make sure the Town of Geneva is not “freeloading” on city amenities, but he repeated a line that burns my eardrums every time I hear it: that “beggars can’t be choosers.” He indicated that Geneva can’t afford to turn down any industry or development. But quality cities are really defined by what they will say “no” to, and it doesn’t appear that there is much out of bounds for him. He did say he opposes development on the lakefront, which was a broader commitment than Mr. Vasquez, who only indicated opposition to “condos.”
Steve Valentino was the steady and savvy man of business that we all know from his time on Council. It’s easy to see him leading effective and efficient meetings. Tam Cataldo said many times that she was nervous, which was unfortunate because tucked into her quiet responses were some very sensible ideas that ended up lost in the shuffle.
I was troubled by Mark Pitifer’s performance (in full disclosure, he is a cousin, I think he’s a nice guy, and I’ve been asked to serve on his “advisory committee” if he is elected). In addition to referring to Sage Gerling as the “town planner” and claiming to be the closest we will get to “Geneva’s first black mayor,” he continues to claim that he is a “no party” candidate. But after learning of his endorsement of Trump and seeing his candidacy endorsed by Tom Reed, I simply don’t believe that you can hug with one arm what you push away with the other.
All in all, Geneva’s City Council is going to have an almost near-turnover, and we need to remember that the years of strategy and focus that started moving the needle in a better direction for Geneva could be undone quickly if we aren’t careful. My hope is that our future Council is comprised of competent practitioners of the public good.