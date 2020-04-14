I have a confession: I love Mr. Rogers. A picture of him hangs in my living room. I have Mr. Rogers notecards, pins, and stamps. A few years ago, when I was rescued by a stranger (after being attacked while out for a run), the only thing I could think to say about it all was “look for the helpers.” So, while a medical and economic crisis surrounds us, it is so great to see the ways people are coming together to lift each other up (in a physically distanced way, of course). The Finger Lakes Times, television news, radio, and Fingerlakes1.com are spotlighting the helpers daily, but then there are the naysayers — people who think the highest and best use of their time right now is inventing problems to draw attention to themselves.
A local Facebook group was set up during the last Geneva election to back the Republican candidates, but was rebranded as a local “media” page. Recently, it has taken a turn for the worse — posting items both defamatory and dangerous. Just this week the site shared a picture from Melbourne, Australia, of graffiti about budget battles between compensation for nurses and funds for police officers. The graffiti favored the nurses. They failed to note that the image was from a different continent (a simple Google search of the spray-painted phrase turned up the original source image and context, but bullies don’t usually care about facts). Instead, they launched into a tirade about local people who “liked” the picture. This “media” post alerted legitimate media outlets and law enforcement in about a 50-mile radius, urging an investigation, and describing it in a way that led most people, including the chief of police, to respond as if the page was reporting a case of local vandalism.
It is not OK to send the police on a wild goose chase responding to an incident that didn’t happen here. But did this “media” site apologize? No. Instead, they doubled down on the fake fight between Geneva’s nurses and police. Why? To get more page views — the metric of “success” in this virtual reality. I can’t completely fault the people who reacted, because they were led to believe it was something it wasn’t. Actual media sites have standards and ethics they must abide by (including basic fact-checking), but this local page uses “media” in name only.
Their next target was City Manager Sage Gerling. They recycled the same tired messaging that is always used against hardworking women — minimizing her role, making her look like an underling rather than a leader, accusing her of not having enough respect for men. Then they took aim at Jan Regan, whose “porch portraits” (photos taken with a long lens from about 20 feet away from anyone’s house) have brightened many people’s otherwise-isolated days. She, along with the Geneva Historical Society, is interested in capturing for posterity a record of how we coped with this pandemic. Jan doesn’t accept a dime for this effort, but of course the online squawkers made it sound like she was capitalizing on the crisis. Where media outlets collect facts and report them, this Facebook “media” club makes false claims and dares people to prove them wrong (because visiting the site to correct the record increases their “viewership,” which is what they care about most).
As I often tell my kids, “hurt people hurt people.” If someone lies or cheats, it’s a reflection of the trouble within that person. So, how much suspicious must be harbored in the hearts of the guys writing this nasty stuff? What must it be like to look out on the world and believe that everyone has a self-serving hidden agenda, especially during a pandemic? That sounds like a lonely place to be, and their loneliness comes out in the form of hateful words directed at the helpers.
I am a member of the City-Town COVID Task Force, along with representatives from 20-plus service agencies. When the Facebook bullies call it the task “farce” we don’t stop running our programs and helping local people every day. When they falsely accuse us of being paid for our time, it doesn’t make us rethink the hours we are committing to the effort every day. When they mock ConnectGeneva.com as propaganda, it doesn’t prevent us from collecting accurate and timely videos from Finger Lakes Health, Family Counseling, and the YMCA or from accepting material by local musicians hoping to cheer people up who might be down. This community is coming together in the face of a crisis, and we won’t be derailed by guys stuck in “me” thinking rather than “we” thinking.
When the going gets tough, the helpers get to work and the drama kings get to complaining on Facebook. It’s up to this community to feed the spirit we want to build and not give the online “likes” to the people trying to break it.