The federal and state eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, in place throughout the pandemic, are coming to an end. The moratoriums, which protected people struggling to keep up with rent and mortgage payments to keep them from ending up homeless, were a good thing, but the situation is one of forbearance, not forgiveness. As the moratoriums lift, the housing payments are coming due. But how will people who could not make monthly payments for the past year come up with the money to pay off all of that accumulated debt? For homeowners, banks have been urged to refinance or restructure mortgages in the hopes of getting people caught up without incurring penalties. For renters, the solution is less obvious.
There is a movement to “cancel the rent,” but I find that idea unsatisfactory. “Canceling rent” promotes the status quo for tenants who live in poor conditions and ignores the real needs of landlords who are providing a good service but suffering an unexpected loss due to the pandemic. Instead, I believe we should “pay the rent” to landlords who do the right thing.
I’ve written many columns about housing conditions in the Finger Lakes — the way some companies and investors exploit the housing needs of our most vulnerable populations to provide a low-quality housing product at a high cost. Instead, I view rental property as a business subject to oversight, inspections, and licensing just as other small business operations are, so I have little tolerance for landlords that ignore the rules and disregard the health and safety of their tenants. But not all landlords are operating on the edge of habitability; some landlords take their business seriously and pride themselves on providing a quality unit in a professional manner. Perhaps this pandemic gives us the opportunity to help them out and improve the overall quality of housing for tenants?
Think about it — local landlords with a single house or a few rental units (I’m not talking about investment holdings, out-of-state owners, or LLCs with large portfolios) are suffering from a lack of income. In many cases these landlords have mortgages on their properties and, if they are being responsible in terms of keeping up on maintenance and improvements, they don’t generally make a large profit. There is money flowing into the region from state and federal programs meant to assist people who have fallen behind, but the focus has been on providing money to tenants (who have to jump through a lot of hoops to access it). While I want to see everyone given the ability to stay in their home, I also see an opportunity for strategic investment of these funds to provide both housing stability and improved housing quality.
The first step in dispersing these funds should be to make whole the landlords who are already doing the right thing in terms of offering good rental units in well-maintained buildings, having legally sound and reasonable lease agreements to promote good tenant relations, making timely tax payments (pre-COVID), and not only avoiding code violations but operating above minimum standards to improve neighborhood conditions. Reward the landlords that do the right thing by paying their rental arrears and returning their tenant relationships to the pre-COVID state.
Next, these government programs should incentivize landlords that aren’t great but aren’t yet “problem properties” by offering compensation conditioned on compliance. This might entail legal review of leases, a negotiated plan with code enforcement to make needed repairs, or mediation with tenants to improve communication and accountability. This would provide landlords with more money than they would win in an eviction proceeding, but it avoids using government dollars to subsidize business operations that contribute to neighborhood problems.
The sooner we start viewing landlords as small-business owners, with the same responsibilities and need for oversight as restaurants, bars, or other establishments that serve the public, the better. This would allow us to see ways of supporting their operations as we do other beneficial small business enterprises. We wouldn’t want our tax dollars going to a restaurant that is shut down by the health department or a store with boarded-up windows, so we shouldn’t support tax dollars going to run-down housing. Renters deserve a safe, well-maintained place to live, landlords who provide that deserve help with lost revenue due to the pandemic, and our communities deserve an investment in good neighborhoods.