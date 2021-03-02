My family’s musical tastes are ... eclectic. You’re just as likely to hear classical music played after dinner as Motown; my grunge roots are tempered by a new fascination with Taylor Swift’s pandemic releases; and the kids and I appreciate the authenticity and style of country and rap. We argue Sinatra vs. Como (I’m Team “Mr. C.” — the way he lived his life gives his lyrics more meaning in my book), but this isn’t a column about music.
So what is it about? Well, it’s about housing. Yes, housing. When Perry Como sings that “a house is not a home,” he’s 100% correct. You know who else said that? Charles Buki, the planning expert that completed the City of Geneva’s housing conditions report, neighborhood improvement strategy, and comprehensive plan. Buki is a big name in urban planning and his insights about our small city were data-driven and specific. Yet most of his insight languishes away on the pages of reports that most city councilors haven’t given even a cursory glance.
If you tuned in to any of the recent council work sessions, you know they have set three key priorities for staff: economic development, financial stability, and beautification. Want to know what policy focus could hit all three of these objectives: improving existing and creating new homes in Geneva.
Talk all you want about recruiting big businesses as the focus of economic development, but the real benefit of that would come from workers living here, which rarely happens with the big, tax-abated projects. We taxpayers end up subsidizing businesses such as Guardian and Zotos whose executives and higher-paid workers live elsewhere. And if you want small businesses and entrepreneurs to set up shop in Geneva, it has to be a community they want to call home.
For all the discussion of financial stability, reducing the tax rate, and growing the tax base, little attention is given to what would actually do that. The existing recommendations are for smaller, more compact homes for seniors so they don’t have to leave the city when their house has become a burden or risk going bankrupt to keep up with the taxes. That not only prevents population loss, it increases the number of available homes for incoming families.
To do this, the Council has to tackle the zoning issue. I was the First Ward councilor way back when, and I am sensitive to the concerns of Lochland Road and Slosson Lane residents about losing the rural character that their current “agricultural” zoning protects. But unlike zoning proposals of the past, the current plan (from what I have watched and read — all meetings and documents are linked from the city website — is not incentivizing high-impact development along the property lines of existing residents.
Instead, the market analysis in similar communities shows that patio homes, more dense collections of cottages or modest multi-unit structures attract a stable mix of seniors, singles, and small families that not only add to the population (and tax base) but also serve over time to improve public amenities like trails, gardens, and other elements that make a place feel like home.
And beautification? Our open and accessible lakefront checks that box for public space, but what about the private sector? Families are more likely to buy, and stay in, a house in a neighborhood with flourishing gardens and green space, with mature trees and well-maintained sidewalks. Street lighting that feels human-scaled instead of like a highway (think Maxwell Avenue vs. Hamilton Street), sensible walking and biking routes to schools, downtown, and that lake.
To get there, the city has to aggressively deal with “zombie” properties and out-of-town investment firms that buy up dozens of apartments sight unseen (or barely paid attention to) just to squeeze every dime from the people living there without any meaningful upkeep. Let the people in the Sixth Ward have meaningful access to the lake and put up housing that people can own cooperatively, purchase individually, or rent, where they can see the lake sitting right across Middle Street. The raw beauty of this city is being neglected and obscured by the people looking to make a quick buck. It’s okay for housing developers to make money, but they’d better be making homes.
The current approach to housing in the city (largely hands-off) is our undoing. Want beauty, financial stability, and economic development for Geneva? Create policies that show people you care about them by recognizing that a “housing unit” is not the same thing as a home.