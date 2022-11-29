I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday, with time to reflect on all the myriad things we have to be grateful for, even amidst difficult times. But, as many of us know, there are a lot of people struggling with this time of year for many reasons.
You might take for granted the home in which you gathered for a Thanksgiving meal (or maybe more than one), but so many of our neighbors do not have that most basic need met: They do not have a place to safely rest their head, let alone to share with family and friends.
The recent newsletter sent by Family Promise provides data and first-person testimonials of the increasing stresses faced by families seeking affordable housing in our region. Are you aware that there are more than a dozen families (and 80 individuals without children) housed in motels in Ontario County right now because no affordable apartments (that would pass code) are available? The Geneva Housing Authority has over 900 Genevans on its waiting list for affordable housing units.
In case you are unfamiliar with Family Promise, it’s a national organization with local affiliates. Several religious institutions around the county were founding partners to provide assistance to homeless families. The approach is labor-intensive and very effective, but clearly the demand for help exceeds the financial and volunteer resources of local Good Samaritans.
So what more can be done? Shall we collectively shrug our shoulders and consider this someone else’s problem? Is it the spirit of the season for us to tell people to move along and not bother us with their troubles?
I would suggest that we could start by asking local government to set aside the petty differences that have served as an excuse to ignore this problem.
When first elected to Geneva’s City Council, Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra said that her top priority was improving affordable housing — both in terms of quality and availability. In looking through meeting minutes, I see that she brought the issue up almost every month. Since this Council is almost at the end of its term, that means well over 30 discussions about the topic.
At first, other councilors (many had used it as a talking point during the election) seemed interested in her proposals, but then personal conflicts and ego got in the way of any meaningful change. What the minutes say to me (and I believe Clerk Lori Guinan does a great job of getting these together) is that once certain councilors got mad at Salamendra, they made it their personal mission to stall anything and everything else she brought to the table.
One such item was the “Landlord Registration Ordinance,” which was brought to the table on June 1 of this year by the late Councilor John Salone, who represented Ward 6. Wards 5 and 6 are not the only two wards that struggle with a lack of quality housing, but certainly the situation is most pronounced and long-standing there. To get the votes to pass this ordinance, Councilor Salone agreed to present it, which worked to get the ordinance passed, but not before it was stripped of a key element.
The ordinance no longer requires that a real person (as opposed to a corporation) be the point of contact for a rental unit. Imagine, in case of emergency, that the city needs to get in touch with the landlord. Under the current rules, there is no requirement that a phone number or address of a real person be given, no way to get someone on the scene to manage things or help relocate tenants.
Other cities are ahead of Geneva on this, so it wasn’t a case of inventing an ordinance from scratch, just a matter of adopting the best practices of others (and, as the minutes indicate, Councilor Frank Gaglianese III pointed out).
At that first reading in June, the minutes reflect that Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. specifically requested that the next reading “add a local managing agent within 20 miles of the city” as “property manager.” Councilors Jan Regan and Salamendra agreed, and an amendment was proposed at the second reading (July 6). All of a sudden, the support evaporated (without public explanation), and only Councilors Salone, Regan and Salamendra voted “yes” to include that provision. The ordinance ultimately passed without that requirement.
What happened?
In Geneva, the suffering of individuals seems to take a back seat to political agendas. When reelection hinges on opposing a certain councilperson, then some guys will vote down good legislation just for show. Councilor Salone stayed true on this issue and put politics aside to work for solutions.
The other guys on council might want to do some soul-searching on this (and other important issues). At the end of the day, what is more important: working for your image or for the people?