In recent months I’ve had several conversations with former city employees, trying to figure out what is happening here and what any of us who aren’t in City Hall anymore might be able to do to help get things back on track.
Without exception, the people I’ve spoken with have indicated that whatever hope Geneva has (and whatever progress we had made) comes from a moderate and professional approach to the common good. But it has grown so difficult to even speak about a notion of the “common good” in this City without someone on Council or in the audience at a meeting conflating that with support for Communism. It would be laughable if it weren’t so sad.
I don’t mean to wax nostalgic about the way Geneva government “used to be” because it certainly had its share of problems, but even when the city was discussing the move to centralized 911 dispatch at the County, the fire and police chiefs followed the lead of Council in examining the issue, discussing pros and cons and explaining potential benefits as well as potential concerns. Yes, there was opposition and certainly there were tense and unruly meetings surrounding that discussion, but at the end of the day, the department heads seemed committed to moving toward the common good even if some rank and file members still had reservations.
So I can understand the frustration with the current discussions about police operations that precipitated Councilor Pruett’s resignation. The writing was on the wall after the July work session. At that session, he presented extensive research about professional resources available to cities about police staffing and operations. He provided data that explored staffing ratios, how new approaches and technologies improve the patrol officer experience as well as assisting with investigations. He then proposed hiring a consulting firm — which is operated and managed by a former police chief who has successfully guided numerous departments across the country —t o do a comprehensive assessment of Geneva’s needs and make suggestions for potential changes. And Councilor Pruett did this in conjunction with the City Manager and Police Chief, to be sure he was understanding the challenges that are specific to Geneva.
At the work session it appeared that Council was open to the idea and some of the specific areas — like responding to some officers’ interest in pursuing online predators, creating enhanced protocols for responding to domestic calls, and streamlining paperwork to reduce time spent on administrative tasks were uncontroversial. At the conclusion of the meeting it was determined that John would continue working with staff to determine the best timing and duration of the visits from the public safety consultants. Several councilors volunteered to assist him in moving the effort forward.
But there were people opposed to any “outsiders” looking at police operations. Rather than looking at this as a professional way to examine practices with a fresh set of experienced eyes, it started being framed as a hostile act. But Councilor Pruett is a businessman. In no other business operation would a department with such a long history avoid any independent analysis to see if changing demographics or practices warranted any adjustments.
Obviously there was not a “cyber investigation” division in 1950 but perhaps such an effort makes sense in 2021 — when child predators, online bullying, and multiple financial scams are conducted via the internet. Several departments of Geneva’s size (or smaller, like Canandaigua) have found great success in this area and have protected children and other vulnerable populations from threats, so it doesn’t seem hostile, rude, or disrespectful to ask if something like that might work in Geneva, too. But apparently, in Geneva, such suggestions constitute “fighting words.”
I take Councilor Pruett at his word that consideration of his health drove his decision to resign from Council. But we should also look at the words he committed to paper in his resignation letter. It reads, “until fresh, outside influence can be brought in to government, I suspect the status quo will prevail. The city has been declining for decades, and only fools argue otherwise. Presently in government, I can think of no executive manager who has executive business management or multi-departmental budget experience. Way too much in my Council experience has been personality versus issues focused at all levels. Fresh thinking could benefit the city and its citizens.”
Councilor Pruett (who doesn’t become “Former-Councilor-John-Pruett” until tomorrow) cares about this city. He’s a businessman with a practical wisdom for getting a job done sensibly, efficiently, and with good humor. He is a Libertarian and fiercely independent in his thinking. While I have openly disagreed with him on several issues, I respect the diligence and commitment he brought to the seat. We would all do well to take his words to heart. The status quo, the “good ole boys” network, the focus on personalities over issues is the undoing of this great city. Now we must wait and see if City Hall can rise to the challenge he set before them — to remain focused on issues and allow fresh thinking.