It’s graduation week at local high schools! Families that have children celebrating the completion of high school and the beginning of the next chapter will have a range of emotions that might include: shock over how quickly the time went, inability to stop seeing the kids as younger versions of themselves, intense happiness about their achievements, concern about what comes next, introspection at the speeches and their meaning, joy at the smiles in the many pictures that will be taken.
My son is also part of the Class of 2022, and I have been planning for a long time to make this column a really poignant tribute to his giving spirit, his love of community, his sense of duty and faith. But recently I have become acutely aware of how lucky I am to be witnessing him reach this milestone; how privileged I am to be able to tell others about his next steps (which include the Navy). There are so many families who aren’t any different than ours, except
- that their child won’t have this chance, can’t cross this transition line, won’t be discussed beyond the past tense.
Losing a child is one of the greatest human tragedies. This week my heart is with all the families who had plans for their child’s graduation week but instead face the ever-present pain of their child’s absence.
When we think of children losing their precious lives, any decent person wishes that things could have been otherwise — if it was an accident we wish it could have been prevented; if it was an illness we wish there had been a cure. In short, decent people want kids to live and grow and our hearts break when that path is prematurely stopped.
For that reason, I am dedicating this column to the memories of children who, while enjoying a day of school on their path to graduation, were killed as part of a mass shooting event carried out with paramilitary weapons (beginning with the 32-round capacity Intratec of the 1999 Columbine shooting and continuing through the AR-15 weapon of choice for the elementary children in Uvalde).
For anyone who wants to tell me that their need for high-capacity assault weapons is critical to taking down a deer, or that having access at age 18 without a waiting period, thorough background check, or ownership registration trumps the protection of children’s lives — my only reply is that you are wrong
- .
- Children’s lives matter. Making certain weapons inconvenient to obtain puts some obstacles between an impulsive, irritated potential shooter and their evil deeds. Will it stop all shootings? No. But does
any
- law or policy stop all bad things? No, yet we still believe laws matter, don’t we? Instead of advocating gun anarchy, let’s start bearing the small inconveniences in gun and ammunition buying to give kids a fighting chance of getting to graduation.
The following list contains names released by national news sources after each of these events (Note: This does not include school shootings that were not mass casualty, nor other mass shooting events outside of schools, like the one down the road at the Buffalo Tops or the Gilroy Garlic Festival which claimed the life of my former student from Keuka, Trevor Irby).
These names should have been listed in graduation programs, to the joy of their family and friends. But now they compose a list of the dead, the people we might have done something
- to prevent their untimely deaths. If your response is “thoughts and prayers,” I respectfully request that you start putting those prayers into political action.
Cassie Bernall; Steven Curnow; Corey DePooter; Kelly Fleming; Matthew Kechter; Daniel Mauser; Daniel Rohrbough; William Sanders; Rachel Scott; Isaiah Shoels; John Tomlin; Lauren Townsend; Kyle Velasquez; Derrick Brun; Dewayne Lewis; Chase Lussier; Daryl Lussier; Neva Rogers; Chanelle Rosebear; Michelle Sigana; Thurlene Stillday; Alicia White; Naomi Ebersol; Marian Stoltzfus Fisher; Lena Zook Miller; Mary Liz Miller; Anna Mae Stoltzfus; Demetrius Hewlin; Russell King, Jr.; Daniel Parmertor; Charlotte Bacon; Daniel Barden; Rachel D’Avino; Olivia Engel; Josephine Gay; Dylan Hockley; Dawn Hochsprung; Madeleine F. Hsu; Catherine V. Hubbard; Chase Kowalski; Jesse Lewis; Ana G. Marquez-Greene; James Mattioli; Grace McDonnell; Anne Marie Murphy; Emilie Parker; Jack Pinto; Noah Pozner; Caroline Previdi; Jessica Rekos; Avielle Richman; Lauren Russeau; Mary Sherlach; Victoria Soto; Benjamin Wheeler; Allison N. Wyatt; Alyssa Alhadeff; Scott Beigel; Martin Duque; Nicholas Dworet; Aaron Feis; Jaime Guttenberg; Chris Hixon; Luke Hoyer; Cara Loughran; Gina Montalto; Joaquin Oliver; Alaina Petty; Meadow Pollack; Helena Ramsay; Alex Schachter; Carmen Schentrup; Peter Wang; Jared Black; Shana Fisher; Christian Riley Garcia; Aaron McLeod; Glenda Perkins; Angelique Ramirez; Sabika Sheikh; Christopher Stone; Cynthia Tisdale; Kimberly Vaughan; Madisyn Baldwin; Tate Myre; Hana St. Juliana; Justin Shilling; Nevaeh Bravo; Jacklyn Cazares; Makenna Lee Elrod; Jose Flores; Ellie Garcia; Irma Garcia; Uziyah Garcia; Amerie Jo Garza; Xavier Lopez; Jayce Luevanos; Tess Mata; Miranda Mathis; Eva Mireles; Alithia Ramirez; Annabell Rodriguez; Maite Rodriguez; Alexandria Rubio; Layla Salazar; Jailah Nicole Silguero; Eliahana Cruz Torres; Rojelio Torres (source for names: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/interactive/2022/shooting-victim-names-america-mass-shooting-list/).