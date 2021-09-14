By the time this column is printed, the commemoration and reflection of the 9/11 attacks will have passed. But what I hope has not yet passed is a commemoration of the spirit of Sept. 12, the day after our national tragedy, and the days that followed. The aftermath of the attacks saw people travel to the disaster sites to assist or find ways to lend a hand in their own hometowns, but all in all showing in deliberate and meaningful ways that they cared for one another. It seemed like many of us felt an obligation to try to live better, as a sort of tribute to the people who were robbed of their chance to have more days to do the same.
By focusing on the sense of community and sacrifice I am not erasing or whitewashing the full scene — there were still plenty of people acting selfishly, whose first thought was how to capitalize on the disaster, and lots of people whose fear manifested itself in verbal and physical attacks on vulnerable populations. I’m just trying to amplify that most good people felt, in those days following the attacks, a sense of duty to each other. As we look back and pledge to “Never Forget” I hope part of the remembering is rekindling that sense of unified purpose.
In the weeks after 9/11/2001 there were calls for those of us who couldn’t travel with the Red Cross or didn’t have the skill sets that were in high demand for recovery and cleanup efforts to focus on improvement projects in our own cities and towns. In short, the request was for more, and better, citizenship.
Locally, I noticed more greetings exchanged on downtown sidewalks or at school drop offs and pickups, higher turnout at community cleanup events, fundraisers, and City Council meetings. I think we all just wanted to do something that felt more connected to each other than we had been before. For at least a little while, many people felt this system of American democracy mattered enough to participate in.
That’s what I hope might also be remembered this year. Can we recapture some of that unity of purpose? Can we be the informed, engaged, responsible, and compassionate people that someone thought, incorrectly, that they could take aim at and destroy? We don’t have to do anything individually extraordinary to honor the memory of those lost, but it becomes an extraordinary tribute when we all do our part. So what can we do, individually, right here and now?
Here are just a few ideas:
Get informed. It’s budget time in Geneva as well as Ontario and Seneca counties. The city management in particular, under Manager Gerling’s leadership, hosts a very thorough and informative presentation about budget challenges and opportunities with the chance to provide feedback. So instead of just grumbling privately about what you don’t like, perhaps take a chance to learn about and understand what’s happening in your own backyard and if you have ideas for improvement — share them!
Get active. Even when it’s not budget time there are ways to learn more about what is happening. Geneva offers “citizen academies” for public safety and finances. Local school districts have advisory boards, and meetings of town and county boards are open to the public. Many groups, such as Seneca Lake Guardian, are working to inform people about the environmental threats to the Finger Lakes that you can help get onto the radar screen of state and national officials.
Get grateful. Send a note of appreciation to nurses, doctors, and cleaning staff at local hospitals and clinics. I remember an interview on 9/11 with a nurse at a NYC hospital. She was in shock because they were mobilized and ready to respond to injuries but there were very few incoming patients. Knowing what that meant about the extent of lost life was so sad and left her feeling powerless to help. Twenty years later, hospitals are stretched beyond capacity dealing with a crisis of a different sort, and they could use our appreciation and support.
Get connected. Greet your neighbor with a smile. Give blood, volunteer to help at a vaccine clinic or a non-profit, or maybe you could pick up some litter on your daily walk. Seeing yourself as part of a bigger picture is good for everyone.
The 9/11 attacks used our own resources, assets, and people to destroy. On 9/12 our response was to stay united. I hope we carry that lesson forward.
Jackie Augustine lives with her three children in Geneva, where she served on City Council for 16 years. An ethics instructor at Keuka College, she is also co-director of the Seneca7 running relay. Her “Doing the Write Thing” column appears every other Tuesday. Email her at writethingcolumn@gmail.com.