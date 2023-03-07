The Finger Lakes Region has so many wonderful volunteer organizations that are working to ease the burden of people’s daily lives. And the March-April holidays of the major world religions encourage reflection on those burdens and, depending on religious interpretation, some action to assist people on their journeys is required.
Whether you have a spark of religious commitment or not, I would like to encourage you to approach the coming spring with an openness to seeing the struggle in the lives of others. This is important not just for cultivating compassion for your neighbor, or honoring your duties to kin and kith, but for knowledge and awareness of the world around you.
Very bad things can be born of misunderstanding and ignorance of others’ experience. Look at some of the public policy in the world today — crafted by people out of touch with the reality of people’s lives and unwilling to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes. There’s a lot of money to be made in promoting fear and ignorance — even Rupert Murdoch had to admit, when forced to testify under oath, that his Fox “news” reports were pure fiction, spun to an unsuspecting public to make money. His defense is that it wasn’t really a political move, just a financial one — division sells, phony stories sell.
Last week, Congressman Matt Gaetz tried to enter into the public record (at a hearing about Ukraine with the U.S. Undersecretary of Defense) a “news” article from the Global Times of China, a source the Trump administration labeled clear propaganda. Gaetz was unapologetic about repeating claims against the U.S. military that were generated by the Chinese government because he wanted “attention” brought to the hearing. Attention, money, power, greed — not the motivations that we, as human beings with purpose, should be giving in to.
Locally, we see these same missteps when the lived experience of our neighbors is ignored or made worse by people who are in a position to render assistance.
A discussion on the impact that unregulated rentals have on the housing market was largely dismissed in Geneva, despite many complaints from residents and despite numerous studies and reports about the real, demonstrated impact on housing.
The complaints about NYSEG billing, being voiced for months, went unheard. Attempts to connect Geneva with the Rochester effort to fight for transparency in billing and controls on rate increases was shot down by some as “socialism.” Really? AARP trying to protect seniors from rate hikes is “socialism?” RG&E and NYSEG are both owned by AVANGRID, so combining efforts to demand answers seems wise.
Now that election season is gearing up, some minds have changed, but the first question they should answer is, why they didn’t want to participate until it directly benefited them?
When we pay attention to the lives of others, not out of nosiness but out of genuine concern, we might witness some suffering. Maybe that’s why there is a reluctance to take a close look.
In the Finger Lakes we might see, in real life, the experience detailed in two recently released state government reports. The first showed that many middle-class families in the Finger Lakes are paying more than 30% of their income on housing, a situation that the State Association of Realtors said is having a negative effect on the housing market. That mark (30%) is the federal standard for “affordability.” Imagine if 30% of your monthly income went immediately to keeping a roof over your head, which does not include the rising energy prices just referenced.
The second report, issued last week by the state comptroller, says that one in 10 families faces food insecurity. Imagine, after paying housing, heat, and transportation costs, you don’t have enough money left to feed your family?
But you don’t have to imagine either of these situations; you can see it all around. There are several local groups working on these issues, listening to families and trying to change the systems that are leaving people behind. There are opportunities to stand with people who are being squeezed in this way, to learn and try to make things better.
It would be wonderful if more people in seats of power could see
- and appreciate the suffering of those they are supposed to be serving. While we wait for that to happen, I encourage you to look around for places you can jump in to serve.