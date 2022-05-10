For those of us in Geneva who have to pay our property taxes in two installments, the final payment is due at the end of the month. I wrote my check Wednesday, the date of the City Council meeting. I planned to go speak about a few issues on my mind, specifically the many ways we could be generating more revenue to offset our property taxes, but I decided my time was better spent staying home and watching “Jeopardy.” Why? Because I realize that I lost all my council representation two years ago.
From November 2019 until the summer of 2020, I had been engaged in positive, encouraging dialogue with my elected representatives. My ward councilor (Bill Pealer Jr.), the two at-large councilors (Frank Gaglianese III and Anthony Noone), and Mayor Steve Valentino certainly did not see eye to eye with me on every issue, but each of them seemed interested in talking about policies that would keep building on Geneva’s positive momentum. There were emails about improving the appointments process, phone calls about sales tax distribution arrangements with the county, in-person discussions about the history of the attempt to shift to a more equitable distribution of fees to get tax-exempt properties contributing a fair share toward city services. They seemed interested in what had been tried before and what might work better now.
Party affiliation didn’t seem to matter at that point. The idea was that Geneva needed sensible, focused leadership.
To be clear, my time on City Council ended in 2016 and I’ve had no desire to return to it, but every one of us has a role to play in continuing to make our community better, and as residents, that means to discuss, question, and offer feedback to the people who now serve.
In the beginning, this new group seemed receptive to the duties of the job they had undertaken. But then, something happened.
It would be too easy to blame covid, though certainly the isolation and inability to see people face to face contributed to the problem. A fear seemed to wash over these representatives. Communication with anyone who wasn’t giving them an “atta boy” was received as threatening. The responses they gave to differing opinions became either snide or dismissive, or both. And then, less than a year into their terms, they just stopped responding to things they didn’t agree with (at this point, I do need to carve out Mayor Valentino from this depiction. He, owing both to his disposition and his experience, continued to respond in a way that was professional).
There is no law that says elected representatives must read their email or letters, let alone respond. The rules of procedure at council meetings suggest that councilors should not address people who come to ask questions of council, though the expectation is that responses will be given at a later point. There is certainly nothing requiring elected officials to read and consider information in the newspaper, or staff reports, or to attempt to clarify their decisions to the public. But we should all remember that city council is a job. It’s a paid position, “hired” by us. So, it seems reasonable to think that councilors should be trying to get some things done and not just showing up at meetings to oppose people they don’t like.
But all of the issues that my representatives discussed during and immediately after the election — addressing zombie properties, improving rental conditions, getting our fair share of funding from the county and the landfill and the tax-exempt properties, making government more transparent and accountable, enhancing recreation and better coordinating opportunities and services — they now vote against. When I try to ask why they’ve had the change of heart on all of these economic development and quality-of-life issues, they not do not respond.
Is this what they mean by the “silent majority?” Vote things down and never explain why?
The one thing they do say, clearly and repeatedly, is that they don’t like, and don’t want to hear from anyone, who supports police accountability. Can’t we walk and chew gum at the same time?
Elected officials should remember that they are there to do the people’s work, to leave the place better than they found it. These middle-school antics serve none of us well.
So, as we all pay our tax bills, we ought to pause to look at the quality of our representation — not just on a single issue, but in terms of ideas for a better Geneva.