Beautiful. Prosperous. Equitable. Connected. Sustainable.
Many people believe Geneva is living into this vision, authored by the community and affirmed in the comprehensive plan (available on the city’s website). Sadly, I’ve also heard from residents who have asked their elected officials to name or explain these values and have come back empty-handed. In the same way a house might not turn out right if the contractor builds it without looking at the blueprint, Geneva’s economic and social fortunes go down when the people in charge ignore the plan.
No one expected residents or elected officials to memorize the full document. There is a short, straightforward guide to implementation that was intended to be referenced to at every Council meeting. But do you know how many times I’ve heard someone speak about it (accurately) in the past four years? Just a handful, and usually by people on the losing side of a vote. The majority of the guys have shown up to the job month after month, unaware and uninterested, and they want us to vote them back in to do the same thing for another four years (guess they are counting on the low self-esteem and low expectations I wrote about last month).
The shorter guide to the plan takes the vision and puts it into clear statements about what will and will not be acceptable public policy.
For example, the plan has many economic development elements in the “we will” column (including the need to bring the city’s zoning up to date). The plan says that we will not “ignore the needs of residents to find suitable spaces to recreate and enjoy their neighborhoods.” Yet, Council has let the new zoning proposal sit for years, not because they are engaged in meaningful debate about the details, but because they are consistently unprepared to discuss it.
At a recent meeting, Councilor Gaglianese asked about the feasibility of selling off neighborhood parks. On one hand, he joins his colleagues in refusing to advance zoning for responsible development, but on the other he suggests getting rid of public spaces where Little Leaguers practice, and kickball and family fun happen. This is the opposite of the plan’s guidance.
In another area, the plan says that we will not “ignore conditions that threaten our residents’ investment and security in their homes and neighborhoods,” yet Council has refused, for two years, to enforce the zombie house legislation or regulate AirBnbs in the city, simply because they didn’t like the councilwoman who brought those ideas forward. The focus on personalities instead of policy is a threat to Geneva’s future.
How will we get a handle on taxes, quality of life, or any other city issue if so many people refuse to do the work they were elected to do? Can you imagine showing up to your job and refusing to work because you “don’t like” the person sitting across the table from you?
The plan contains guidance for responding when things go off the rails like this. As I pointed out at the beginning of this summer series, we were lucky to get nationally known and well-respected consultants to guide us. They had experience in other communities where local politics lets people down. They gave suggestions to respond to a policy-making emergency like this.
First, they said the community ought to demand their elected officials to read the plan (it’s the bare minimum). Then, they said the community should expect Council to refer to the plan in developing a set of yearly priorities. Then, the community must ensure that other decision-making bodies (planning board, zoning board, LDC, IDA) are receiving all required training and demonstrate familiarity with the plan. It says a group of committed residents must be “strong advocates for the measures outlined in this plan and … meet annually to review progress and offer guidance in forwarding the plan’s vision, values and principles.”
In other words, it is us — the residents of Geneva — that must hold people accountable to sticking to the vision, or changing it where needed.
So what do you say, Geneva? Do you still care about Geneva’s natural beauty? Do you want this to be a place where people can make a decent living, feel connected, afford to live, build a future? Assuming the answer is yes, you might not like what follows: It is up to us to make it so.
We need firm economic policy grounded in data, not a couple of guys exploring their feelings and proposing wild ideas every meeting. It is up to us to demand that elected officials follow the plan, just like we would expect someone building a house for us to follow the blueprint.