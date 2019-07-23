I find the “Ship of Theseus” fascinating. It is a philosophical puzzle that first appeared in the writings of Plutarch that went roughly like this: Theseus, hero of Athens, returned from battle on a ship that was kept in good order for posterity. As wood planks rotted, they were replaced with new wood, causing a great debate between those who believed the old ship was eventually lost and those who believed it remained the same.
We see the same debate about the identity of things that grow and change in many aspects of daily life. Policies about criminal justice debate whether people who committed crimes in the past are still the same or undergo any change, some religions hold that people are “born again” and emerge brand new but still the same person, Van Halen fans were thrown into an existential tailspin when Sammy Hagar replaced David Lee Roth but performed the very same songs. As you can see, this is an issue of importance.
During Musselman weekend, when I found out that Ironman was gobbling it up, I concluded that Musselman is over. This puzzled me (which any good philosophical puzzle should, otherwise it would not be a puzzle, would it?) because it challenged what I otherwise think about identity. I believe in redemption and improvement and change over time. After all, my Grandpa’s hammer, even though the handle and head have been replaced over the years, is still my Grandpa’s hammer. And when Jeff Henderson transferred the Musselman to Score This, I still felt that Musselman continued. So why does this feel different? The answer relies on a principle I hold dear to my heart: motivation matters.
Ironman is a product of World Triathlon Corporation, which is an arm of Wanda Group — a Chinese corporation buying up real estate, businesses, and sporting events all over the world. When they see a successful independent event they get angry because they believe all success in athletics should be theirs. Some running events (such as the “Rock n Roll Marathon Series”) they purchased and expanded into the Chinese market. But when it comes to triathlons, they buy them either to shut down immediately or to modify for a few years to collect some profit before shutting them down. Sometimes, as the Canadian cities of Whistler and Penticton are finding out, WTC will threaten to shut down a race unless local governments and tourism agencies provide hundreds of thousands of dollars in direct support (it should be noted that most independent events, like Musselman, never ask for — nor receive — cash support from taxpayers). The motivation behind Wanda Group’s foray into sports, as stated in their annual report (available online, just like Casella’s, if anyone cares to find out what these big companies plan to do to our otherwise-unsuspecting communities) is profit, profit and more profit.
You know what isn’t profitable? Efforts to build community — the very motivation that made Musselman what it was. Micro-mussel, the kids race, responsibly-sourced race attire, bag items, composting and recycling, MusselFest (kites, bands, one year a petting zoo with sheep), the MusselMural, a pre-race briefing downtown, and hand-written thank you notes for volunteers. Those things are gone; and with them, so goes Musselman.
WTC reports (in the publications that it has purchased — Triathlete, Women’s Running, VeloNews) about its Ironman “Foundation” (quotes are mine). Though the corporation takes in millions of dollars, it solicits additional donations from its athletes to make small grants to non-profits of less than $100,000/year (worldwide). But it doles out other athlete donations as grants to for-profit partners who host programs to increase participation in multisport. Foundation dollars go to companies that drum up business for Ironman, generating revenue and additional donations that pay for those same services. Sound questionable to you? It does to me!
What if Geneva’s City Council or local tourism agencies were asked to contribute $100,000 to keep Ironman’s Pet-Cemetary-version-of-Musselman going (just a fraction of the $400,000 they expect from Penticton)? What if they said “Sorry, our taxpayers can’t afford that.” Would the Ironman “Foundation” give money to businesses that might encourage elected officials to make the funds available? I won’t speculate (because I know how quick WTC is to threaten lawsuits), but if you look at Timberman, Mooseman, Boulder, Syracuse, Princeton, Muskoka, Whistler, Lake Tahoe, Austin, Miami, Racine, Raleigh, Campeche (just to name a few triathlons discontinued by WTC) you might see a less shiny picture of WTC and Wanda Group than the one they pay people to promote.
WTC’s mode of operations has been to shut up the opposition and shut down the competition. In Geneva, Musselman could only continue to exist if WTC does everything entirely opposite from every other independent race they have gobbled up. They would have to replace the planks of the old race with identical parts in the spirit of continuing the same essence of Musselman. Unfortunately, I don’t see that happening. But then again, they did trademark the motto “anything is possible.”
Jackie Augustine lives with her three children in Geneva, where she served on City Council for 16 years. An ethics instructor at Keuka College, she is also co-director of the Seneca7 running relay. Email her at writethingcolumn@gmail.com.
Log In
