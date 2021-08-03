For these columns, I try to think about local issues that are moving this region forward. But today, I find myself stuck in the slowdown. With so much important stuff to talk about, like housing, taxes, the ongoing opioid epidemic, Geneva’s “breaking news” is sidewalk chalk?
However ridiculous it feels to you to read about it, I assure you it feels just as ridiculous to me to be writing about it. Here’s the thing: Last year, a new guy in town saw “Black Children Matter” written in chalk on a downtown sidewalk and decided he must take immediate action to “defend Geneva” against this crippling act of “vandalism.” He went right to social media, broadcasting live as he huffed and puffed and scrubbed away the chalk, then yelled at city employees for not helping him with their power washers. He got a lot of publicity, including a front-page article in the Finger Lakes Times saying that the city manager was a liar and that the guys in public works were lazy for not dropping everything to scrub the sidewalk. He played up a long-ignored city ordinance classifying sidewalk chalk drawings as “vandalism,” demanded an investigation into “the great chalk incident of 2020,” and called for prosecuting the scribble monsters to the fullest extent of the law. He posted photos of the people he thought were behind this temporary treachery, used loudspeakers and other DJ equipment to announce that he wasn’t going to allow the perps to go unpunished, and launched a fundraiser.
Fast-forward a year and it seemed the chalk dust had settled, but no. By invoking that ordinance, the Don Quixote of doodles created a potential legal liability for the already financially stressed city (i.e. the Geneva taxpayers). You see, if our tax dollars are used to clean up some chalk drawings but not others, if a ticket is given for some kinds of “vandalism” but not others, then the city is violating the Supreme Court’s “content neutrality” clause. Like the pro-life group that sued a city when its chalk messages against abortion were targeted for removal while other chalk drawings (like little Susie’s picture of flowers and sunbeams) were not removed, a big financial judgment could be awarded to someone that brings a federal case for a municipal “content neutrality” violation.
Here’s a local example from many years ago: the previous City Council discussed a law that would restrict big political signs and floodlights in front yards. They were responding to complaints that the signs were unsightly and lowered property values (try selling your house with a life-sized tribute to Andrew Cuomo in the yard next door). But Council was advised by the city attorney that such a prohibition would be unconstitutional. While an ordinance that restricted all signs of a certain size would be OK, the law can’t generally single out signs with a particular kind of message without opening the city up to a federal lawsuit.
Fast-forward to the present moment: If one loud man convinces the city to enforce an old law to remove chalk drawings he finds offensive, or to prosecute someone for vandalism, but the city doesn’t remove little Susie’s picture in front of her house (or prosecute her parents), then the city has opened itself up to a huge lawsuit.
I’m not saying this guy was trying to force a big settlement. I’m nearly positive that he is ignorant of the consequences of his publicity stunt. But because he broadcast this episode all over the internet and made it known that Geneva used taxpayer dollars to scrub some chalk he didn’t like, he put the city in the uncomfortable position of going after all of the “violators” or rewriting the law.
For decades the city chose not to enforce the chalk vandalism law as written, just like police don’t enforce the law against going to the movies before 1:05 p.m. on Sundays (yes, that is actually on the books — Municipal Code Chapter 143, Article 1, “Sunday Observance”). Those old laws are generally harmless unless and until someone starts demanding arbitrary enforcement against their political enemies.
One man’s attempt to punish Black Lives Matter and make a name for himself in the process shouldn’t ruin sidewalk chalk for the rest of us, but it did. That’s why City Council now has to spend its time fixing this law instead of focusing on real issues.
And that’s why this column, which could have been about more important things — like ideas for balancing a $25 million budget during a pandemic — ended up being about the legacy of Geneva’s latest manufactured crisis: “The Great Chalk Caper.” My question to all the readers (and especially those of you who are Geneva taxpayers): Aren’t you tired of all this drama? Aren’t we all ready to get back to the real business of the city (like housing and economic development and bringing down the taxes)? Please stop feeding the beast. These publicity stunts only succeed if you keep giving them your attention. We don’t need a rally to stop sidewalk chalk, we need cooler heads to prevail in this and many other matters.