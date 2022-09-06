People on both extremes of the political spectrum operate in very similar ways and lob very similar criticisms at me: “You shouldn’t talk to _____!” or “How can you be friends with _____?” In their view, if someone doesn’t agree with you on an issue, you should cut them out of your life. Forever.
If I followed this rule of extremes, I’d speak to no one. Ever.
Unless you plan to spend the rest of your life behaving like a playground bully, it’s in everyone’s best interest to approach other people with respect, regardless of disagreements. There are many ways in which political disagreements have taken on a downright childish air (the YouTube clip of one of Geneva’s at-large councilors shouting “I know you are but what am I?” in a public meeting will probably haunt him for a good long while), but it doesn’t have to be this way.
Yet even when people on City Council have behaved badly, I haven’t given up on trying to understand where they are coming from so that maybe we can find common ground for improving Geneva. Disrespecting or shaming people doesn’t help, it isn’t nice, and the people engaged in that are usually motivated by their own self-promotion (some of the people saying the meanest things recently have made clear their plans to run for those seats next year). We have to resist the urge to participate in these games and political sideshows and instead focus on ideas and solutions.
The first thing we could do to improve our understanding of one another is calling out hypocrisy. When I say “call out,” I don’t mean “criticize.” I mean put a spotlight on it and figure it out.
Here’s an example: Some local elected officials have railed against student loan forgiveness. They say people getting a portion of their debt canceled are lazy and bad. Yet I recall being on Council when a local developer failed to repay the city a significant amount and another time when Geneva couldn’t collect money owed from Eastview Mall for use of our Empire Zone and I was told to ignore both in the name of assisting wealthy people with “economic development.” Moreover, some of the local critics of the partial student loan cancellation program haven’t complained about the full cancellation of the pandemic relief loans their family and friends received (or, in at least one case, themselves), but I’m not criticizing that loan forgiveness because I understand it was meant to help them improve their situation during a time of need — much like student loans do. I can criticize wealthy developers who took advantage of the city taxpayers while still supporting loan forgiveness for people and small businesses who are trying to stay afloat. That’s consistent.
What isn’t consistent, however, is the “Defund the FBI” stuff coming from the same people who altered our American flag with a blue stripe to show that they put law enforcement above duty to country. “Defund the Police” and “Defund the FBI” are two sides of the same misguided coin. I wrote a column criticizing the former, so pointing out the problems with “Defund the FBI” is consistent. I am hoping to find some consistency from people higher up the political food chain than I am.
I can respectfully engage with people who disagree with me, but I’m not even sure how to engage with people who disagree with themselves. One day they hate the thing they claimed to love. One day they are benefiting from the thing they now want to destroy. Sometimes, I just can’t keep up.
Our local elected officials, who probably entered public office with a genuine will to do something for Geneva, found out quickly that you can’t please everyone and it can be scary to feel disliked. But it’s hard to govern effectively if you can’t set that feeling aside. Since all but one councilor is older than I am, this column’s title should ring a bell for them.
Like Phil Collins, I can see (though not condone) the way in which trying to be liked has pushed people into showing off with soundbites instead of doing the hard work of budgeting and policy-making. “Too many people making too many problems, and not much love to go around.” I’m willing to keep having hard conversations with a wide range of people, in an attempt to show understanding and love to my neighbors. If you are too, maybe it will trickle up?