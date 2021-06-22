Last week, Frank Bruni announced that he was ending his stint as a columnist for the New York Times. He used his final column to apologize to readers for giving in to snark and soundbites in a way that might have contributed to, or at least encouraged, the breakdown in reasoned and reasonable discussions of important topics.
He talked about the way we get locked into lanes of political slogans and blind support for positions that, on further reflection, have very little substance. Bruni admits that he’s been guilty of the same, sometimes because he just got carried away with emotion but sometimes because peddling outrage pays the bills. I don’t have a financial incentive to rile people up with my writing (Finger Lakes Times columnists are rewarded with enjoyment, not employment) but I admit to letting outrage or frustration guide my pen more than once.
So how do we escape the trap of frustrated and frustrating venting? Nuance. Analysis. Ambiguity. We have to accept that big issues require longer discussions, maybe even longer sentences than what you might put on a protest sign. It isn’t about “treating both sides equally,” but about treating an issue thoughtfully. It is about getting to the “Why?”
You can see this in two local issues: First is the controversy about Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association (SLPWA) accepting a small donation from Seneca Meadows landfill. Many longtime SLPWA members are considering leaving the organization as a result. If we spend time considering the “why?” we see the real issue is not that SLPWA accepted a donation, but rather that in doing so it became a mouthpiece for Seneca Meadows — making the donation not about the health of the lake, but about Seneca Meadows’ operations. The language of the press release mirrored much of what Seneca Meadows has been trying to convince the DEC of — namely that their operation is a net environmental positive for the region. Had SLPWA accepted the donation as a “drop in the bucket” toward addressing environmental challenges the region faces because it is a host community for several mega landfills, there would not have been as much backlash. A more nuanced approach would have provided details for reasonable discussion.
Second, is the discussion about policing in Geneva. In this case (unlike the situation with SLPWA, where the “reasons” given were the problem) I believe the fault for unnecessarily turning up the heat lies with people not wanting to hear anything beyond a soundbite.
Remember the facilitated policing reform task force (which included law enforcement professionals) that spent months proposing changes to the city’s public safety protocols? They examined data that shows a large number of mental health, substance abuse, and domestic violence calls for service in Geneva. That led to their conclusion that Geneva needs more crisis response services. I hope we can agree that police officers should not have to stand in for therapists, rehab. experts, or marriage counselors, but that is what they are regularly called to be. So that means that investments in different crisis services might yield better conditions for residents and for officers. Imagine if we were expecting officers to fight fires. If I said that the City should invest in firefighters to respond to those calls instead of police officers, that would clearly be a case of “backing the blue.” Yet when someone talks about adding professionals that could effectively respond to a lot of calls currently bogging down the police, that is received as hostile. It doesn’t fit the soundbite.
It was disappointing to watch the Chief — who I have always believed is committed to a better Geneva — focused only on maintaining operations where police are called on to do it all. Where is the nuance? Where is the ability to say that Geneva does suffer, as does the rest of the nation, from problems of addiction, lack of mental health services, and family abuse? Where is the acknowledgment that many officers suffer from “low morale” because they are put in situations where they just can’t win? Where is the ability to admit to the community that some officers aren’t just on “unpaid leave” or “cut” from positions, but were actually in Police Beat for alleged crimes? Good officers shouldn’t be lumped in with officers that weren’t/wouldn’t have been good officers. We have to be candid about where we struggle in order to grow. Impartial data supports new strategies that would be safer for residents and officers alike. But a refusal to consider any change in the status quo led to a verbal (almost physical) attack on Council.
When Frank Bruni says that getting into the details of a complex issue can seem boring and not grab as much attention, I agree. I’m ready for some “boring,” important conversations on these big issues.