Summertime seems to make everyone a bit more happy than usual (except for the pumpkin spice crowd who think anything above 60 degrees is “too hot”). Heading out for a walk is lovely and the people you encounter along the way tend to be lovely in their disposition, as well. If you ever need a little pick me up, I suggest you step outside and say “hello” to a few folks and see if you aren’t smiling after that — it does the trick for me.
During the height of the pandemic, and the winter months, when we were cooped up and had only screens to keep us company, the world could seem like a very scary place. I admit that I got caught up in the fear and anger that comes from hearing about outrage after outrage and worrying that the very fabric of our society is disintegrating. But then it was like a fever broke and some joy and sanity returned. Not to say that all is well with the world again, but the issues we are facing locally feel a bit more manageable.
I understand that my experience is not everyone’s. You only have to take a quick glance at the public comments at a City Council meeting to know that the spirit of peace and brotherhood hasn’t been shining in everyone’s hearts these days. There’s still a lot of fear, anger, and bad behavior. Thankfully I don’t feel the urge to respond in kind, but rather to be kind. After all, as much as people try to separate, claim different territory, and foster political divides, there’s no escaping that we’re all in this together — and the sooner we figure that out, the better for all of us.
The thing about democracy is that it’s meant to be messy, but there are always going to be people uncomfortable with that. They want their government regimented, quiet, and promoting the status quo. They think that debate is threatening and questions are disrespectful to the social order, and that causes them to lash out. It’s a natural human reaction, but it cannot carry the day.
My summertime decision has been to ignore this noise, and focus on abundant possibilities to create better communities together. For instance, on my walks, I see posters advertising families and neighborhood groups coming together to host yard sales and events. That’s a wonderful way to bring people together! I have also seen people from all walks of life and interests working together to beautify the lakefront. That’s an amazing gift to everyone who sees it (and every resident whose tax dollars would otherwise pay for that work to be done). On my walks I have also seen downtown businesses promoting one another and encouraging people to not just stop at their own store, but to go see others as well. That is a group that embraces the idea that “a rising tide raises all ships.” Want to see positive things going on in Geneva? Just look around!
A lot of negativity was amplified during our collective isolation, and I know it will take a while for the sunshine to reach all of the dark places people have been inhabiting. When I turn on a Council meeting and see people lodging insults (there was a recent complaint about carrying purses!), I do wish those people could see some of the good in the world, and let it turn their energy toward more positive and productive things, rather than just demanding a pound of flesh from those they disagree with.
Last week there were signs of improvement within the Council. With a new manager (who they probably don’t want to look so foolish in front of) councilors Pealer and Camera agreed to revive a food truck ordinance that had remained tabled for a decade due to the objections of restaurant owners who felt scared by the idea. I trust now, as I did then, that there is a way to balance those concerns and still move the city forward, so this bipartisan effort is a good start. Councilor Regan once again asked the Council majority to reexamine the sidewalk ordinance and take seriously the many complaints of residents who have been disadvantaged by parts of it. Instead of blocking her attempts to get this done, I trust that some of the guys will finally work with her on a solution. And I learned that Councilor Salone helped negotiate a plan with the Colleges for use of McDonough Park, a far cry from the anti-HWS sentiment of just a few months ago.
Maybe getting out from behind the computer screens is causing some of the councilors to come to their senses and see the light.
Jackie Augustine lives with her three children in Geneva, where she served on City Council for 16 years. An ethics instructor at Keuka College, she is also co-director of the Seneca7 relay race. Her “Doing the Write Thing” column appears every other Tuesday. Email her at writethingcolumn@gmail.com.