Summertime seems to make everyone a bit more happy than usual (except for the pumpkin spice crowd who think anything above 60 degrees is “too hot”). Heading out for a walk is lovely and the people you encounter along the way tend to be lovely in their disposition, as well. If you ever need a little pick me up, I suggest you step outside and say “hello” to a few folks and see if you aren’t smiling after that — it does the trick for me.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you