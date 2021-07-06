This column will run two days after the Fourth of July, the day following the “observed” holiday. Maybe you’ll be reading it online, in bed, recovering from a weekend of celebration. Maybe you’ll be sitting on the couch after a long workout to burn off the calories from the four white hots you ate at a picnic. Maybe you’ll be reading this on a break from work trying to catch up on your to-do list made before the long weekend. Maybe you’re reading it on your front porch with your dog, who is trying to shake the terror of the fireworks that went on all night, every night, all weekend long. Wherever you are, I wonder if you’re thinking about the Declaration of Independence, the document whose spirit and substance is the “reason for the season.”
This column is not intended to be a history lecture because I am woefully unqualified to provide that. But maybe you remember the closing lines of the Declaration?
“And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”
In what ways have you been pledging your life, fortune, and sacred honor to your fellow man lately? If you’re short on answers, may I offer a suggestion?
The Finger Lakes region has many disabled veterans and too many are homeless, suffering from serious mental illness, or in need of critical health care. The local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapters (Chapter 4 in Canandaigua, Chapter 15 in Rochester, Chapter 8 in Syracuse) help with medical transportation, clothing, and other needs. Nationally, the DAV provides education and advocacy for veterans and their families, including assistance with applications for the newly expanded program for caregivers.
In October 2020, the US Department of Veterans Affairs announced an expansion of enrollment for the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC). This program provides a monthly stipend, education, support, and health care coverage to qualifying family caregivers of eligible veterans. Until recently, PCAFC was only available to caregivers of veterans injured in the line of duty on or after Sept. 11, 2001. But now the program is available for caregivers of veterans injured on or before May 7, 1975. And in 2022, caregivers of veterans injured between May 7, 1975 and Sept. 11, 2001 will also be able to apply for benefits.
Applications for this program can be assisted by the DAV staff who are focused on connecting veterans and their families with benefits provided by the VA MISSION Act. (MISSION stands for “Maintaining Internal Systems and Strengthening Integrated Outside Networks”). With government benefits comes government bureaucracy and there are plenty of people who can use a helping hand navigating that in order to unlock the assistance they are entitled to.
The Declaration of Independence references a mutual pledge. That notion of reciprocity, of give and take, is fundamental to our freedom. That old cliche “freedom isn’t free” rings true here. American freedom isn’t about an individual doing whatever they want — it’s founded in a sense of responsibility for our fellow man, protecting our collective livelihood, and making sure others have access to as much or as good as we have. Veterans took that commitment seriously. And just because this is “Independence Day” and not “Veterans Day” does not mean the two are not linked.
If your holiday weekend overlooked the promises of Independence Day, perhaps you could consider paying your dues to local veterans and their families. DAV is a public charity, which means you can help through donations of time or money. Not to overwhelm the local volunteers, I will provide the number of the Buffalo regional office which can assist with filing benefit claims but also make referrals to local contacts. The number is (716) 857-3354.