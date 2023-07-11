Since the move of the “arterial” in the 1980s a small but well-connected group of people (most of whom still refer to it as the arterial) have been convinced that all of Geneva’s future prosperity is locked into the acres of land along the lakefront (acres that used to be welcoming gardens and gazebos until a prior small group of well-connected men determined that moving the highway to the lakefront would “save downtown”). Ideas like this — the general sense that just one thing is the answer to the city’s prayers — is the “magical thinking” that the comprehensive plan cautions against.
Instead, an immediate suggestion to solve a piece of the city’s economic puzzle was to address the antiquated zoning code. The old zoning prevents things like home-based businesses and accessory dwelling units — the things that thriving cities use to encourage business and keep housing affordable. The old zoning also has lots of agricultural designations and “minimum lot sizes” that make construction of townhomes or higher-density housing (like the Lyceum Street patio homes) difficult and expensive to get approved, meaning only big developers with tax subsidies can get anything approved. The old zoning makes building anywhere (other than the lakefront) very difficult. The old zoning allowed proposals to build an outlet mall, a casino, McMansions, and the famed “Building 12” on the lakefront — each of which were, thankfully, blocked by residents paying attention and speaking out.
The zoning update called for by the Comprehensive Plan began shortly after the plan was passed. It was presented to the Mayor and Council in early 2020. In four years time, they have been unable to move it forward. At first you might blame COVID for the delay. But the Council quickly figured out how to meet virtually, so city business did not come to a total standstill. Yet, watching those meetings revealed that they were having trouble engaging with the text, they appeared not to be reading anything ahead of time and asking questions that were based on revisions that had already been made. As we saw last month, they have taken to not showing up to the meeting, thereby preventing a quorum so that no discussion or vote can take place. Hearing the campaign rhetoric now that we’re in election season, it becomes clear that this intentional slowdown is motivated by lakefront development. Some want it, some don’t, and it took a contentious primary to bring that to the surface.
The planning professionals who were hired to redo Geneva’s zoning code took into account the many studies, public comments, and prior actions related to the lakefront and determined, as the comprehensive plan suggests, that the lakefront should be zoned “Open Space.” That designation allows for recreation-based amenities that serve residents and attract tourists. The recent hearings about a Farmer’s Market build out at the lakefront would be consistent with open space. The former efforts to run water and sewer lines out to an exclusive housing development on the lakefront would not be. Open space is about recognizing the highest and best use for that land — as Geneva’s front porch — while recognizing that any intensive development (commercial, residential) on such unstable underpinnings (remember, that area used to be a canal, a landfill, and at one time part of the lake itself) — is just not economically feasible.
If Geneva’s financial woes could be solved by building homes, casinos, or malls on the lakefront, no planning consultant would recommend against it. Yet they do recommend against it, time and time again. The only people who still promote lakefront development are either those who will profit from it, or those doing back-of-a-napkin calculations that ignore the actual soil conditions, required environmental remediation, and significant infrastructure challenges that would be needed to make it possible. Proclaiming “it would make so much money!” doesn’t make it true. The comprehensive plan tells us that we must make sensible, data-driven decisions in line with Geneva’s values. Public officials shouldn’t be snake oil salesman.
We don’t have to look far to see examples of building projects that made huge promises only to be stalled by challenges encountered once they started digging. When that happens, the developers either go away — leaving an eyesore, or demand more public money to do the job they promised they could do for less. The lakefront parcels have been studied more than most land in a 20-mile radius, and people who look at it seriously and objectively — without the promise of dollar signs obscuring their vision — come to the same conclusion: the lakefront’s value comes from drawing people into our downtown and neighborhoods and allowing them to see themselves making this the home base for their families and businesses.
Elected officials are hired by the voters to carry out the comprehensive plan. It would be helpful if they read it and acted upon it instead of being lured into promoting the magical thinking of developers. Four years into considering the “new” zoning, they ought to pass it and get to work on all the other policies that could address Geneva’s economic needs.