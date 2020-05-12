I was going to start this column with the phrase “In times like these … ,” but when have we ever been in times like these before? There have been natural disasters and terrorist attacks that have shut down communities and economies before, but those were limited in either geography or time. So, while some lessons learned from other emergencies could inform our decisions now, we are largely in uncharted territory trying to figure it out as we go along.
That is readily apparent in local government, which has always been (in my mind) a very significant and yet underrated governing stage.
The biggest question that local government must wrestle with now is “what is essential?” In most New York state communities, the local government doesn’t control the hospitals, the schools, or the grocery stores — so those decisions are not theirs to make (though it’s helpful for them to stay in communication with the decision-makers on those fronts). But, clean water, sanitation, public safety, public spaces and projects still require management in the time of a pandemic. That becomes more difficult when the revenues that were generally counted on to pay those bills begins to dry up.
At the most recent City Council meeting, the management team provided a summary of anticipated budget shortfalls due to impacts of COVID-19. Sales tax, occupancy tax, and water and sewer revenues are down as commercial accounts are slowed. There was a robust discussion of what might help to decrease expenses to narrow the gap. At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese offered an idea that I believe deserves more attention than it received — voluntary furloughs.
While I am not an advocate for layoffs, I am an advocate for creative solutions. Ontario County conducted an assessment of its workforce to see which employees might actually collect the same amount of benefits through the current enhanced unemployment offering as they take home from their county positions. For those employees, a voluntary furlough was suggested as a way of increasing the likelihood that the jobs would remain on the payroll post-pandemic. Keuka College (my employer) has instituted non-voluntary furloughs, and while none of us are jumping for joy about the reductions, I think most of us understand that we must do our part to assist the long-term viability of the institution. I don’t know if this would work for Geneva, but I think Councilor Gaglianese’s suggestion deserves more consideration.
There was also an item that jumped out at me that didn’t get much attention, though it’s been something Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera has discussed many times before: water and sewer rates for non-city users. We should follow the lead of communities across the state that have designated water and sewer districts that carry a significant up-charge for out-of-city users. The city foots the bill (through tax exemptions made up for by taxpayers) for most of the amenities that residents outside the city enjoy — the hospital, the schools, the lakefront, government buildings — but the city also subsidizes water and sewer usage outside its borders by carrying all of the staff, equipment, operations, and debt for the water and sewer departments. The differential paid by out-of-city users is too low to offset these costs.
Think of it this way: If I let my neighbor borrow my truck to move something, that’s a nice gesture on my part. If my neighbor wants regularly scheduled access to my truck for various yard projects, I might expect him to cover the cost of gas. But, if my neighbor wants to use my truck to run a landscaping business (well, I might say ‘no’ here, but let’s go with the analogy for a minute), then I would at least expect him to share the cost of the insurance and maintenance in what would amount to a rental fee that compensates me for being the owner, maintainer, and ultimately liable party for the vehicle. That’s what water and sewer rates for out-of-city users need to reflect, but they don’t. We have a small up-charge which doesn’t take into account the fact that the city of Geneva is on the hook if anything goes wrong at our treatment plants. This inequity in the payment structure was supposed to be resolved after a city-town lawsuit was settled, but it still has never been addressed.
The federal government is out of touch with the realities of life in cities and towns around the country, so while they should direct financial relief here, they will likely continue helping airlines and other big business friends. Until some recognition of things like water, sewer, and property tax reaches the higher levels, our local governments have to put their thinking caps on to mitigate the negative impact on all of us.