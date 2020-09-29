In a strange coincidence, this column will run on my birthday. That won’t happen again until 2037 (by which time a new and better columnist will have surely replaced me here).
I know that talking about a person’s age is generally seen as impolite or uncomfortable, so let me just say that I’m older than Mandy Moore but younger than Reese Witherspoon (if I have to define myself in relation to others, it might as well be actresses that I enjoy!).
Another thing generally regarded as difficult or uncomfortable to talk about is death, but every year on my birthday I think about it — not in a morbid way, but as a way of taking stock of where I am in life and where I’m going. I would suspect a lot of us have thought more about issues of mortality in the past 29 weeks of this pandemic, as we mourn the loss of more than 200,000 fellow Americans to COVID, as we think about people unable to have loved ones with them for their final moments, as we consider the limitations on even honoring the dead in a proper way, since funerals are not normally socially-distanced events. Death is one of those subjects that my students don’t usually discuss around the dinner table when they are at home, but it is something we talk about in the classroom.
Faced with the reality that life does not go on forever, and that the unexpected is always lurking, we wonder what it means to have a life “well-lived.” There is a TED talk by a man named Tim Urban that touches on this topic. (If you are not familiar with TED.com, I highly recommend it — especially as a constructive use of time during a pandemic!) In the talk, he displays what he calls the “life calendar,” a graphic that has one box for every week of a 90-year life (that’s 4,680 boxes). He reminds us that many of those boxes have already been filled with the things we have done with our time up to this moment. He worries that we have become increasingly distracted in our lives such that we aren’t thinking enough, or deeply, about how we fill the boxes we have left.
As I think about my journey to this moment, I am thankful for the many ways that people chose to use some of their life boxes in ways that impacted my life in a positive way.
Can you spare a moment to think about people who have spent their time doing things that helped you along the way, too? There are people who choose to pursue teaching, people who go to nursing school, people who go through home visits and interviews to adopt a child, people who write amazing books and make beautiful music, people who clean and sanitize spaces you like to visit, people who are trained to come to your rescue, who spend long hours to making sure kids get safely to and from school, people who fight for justice and equality, and many, many more.
That gratitude gives way to self-reflection about the ways in which our use of time can impact others — either in a positive or negative way. Is time spent insulting, attacking, or threatening others the best way to fill those boxes? Is time spent angry and blaming people for your misfortunes the best way to fill those boxes? Is distracting ourselves from our real feelings through harmful habits the best way to fill those boxes?
In the TED talk, Urban warns us to beware the ways we seek instant gratification, or selfish pursuits of fleeting things, meant to distract us from the real things of life. Instant gratification can fill many of those boxes and rob of us of the time we need to actually get to know ourselves and others and to develop talents that contribute positively to the world. Are there more opportunities to fill those life boxes with caring, with empathy, with durable endeavors rather than momentary pleasures?
I like to take at least this one day a year to honestly evaluate how I’ve spent my time and how I plan to spend my time going forward. I want to be focused on things that are real and good and helpful to the world and to avoid, as much as I can, things that treat others as disposable or expendable objects. I invite you to take this moment to do the same.
Jackie Augustine lives with her three children in Geneva, where she served on City Council for 16 years. An ethics instructor at Keuka College, she also is co-director of the Seneca7 relay race. Email her at writethingcolumn@gmail.com.