Geneva City Council has charged ahead with a solicitation for a new city manager. Despite the very competitive national hiring environment for city leaders and a hastily compiled advertisement, I don’t want to abandon hope that a good candidate can be found.
It seems Council decided to abandon the hiring strategy that landed us Matt Horn and instead repeat the most recent process, which you might recall landed us two finalists who were embroiled in controversies in their former communities. Ultimately, community activists had to step in to petition for Sage Gerling to be hired instead. Here’s hoping that the group that the mayor is reconvening will do some background checks this time around so we don’t need another community bailout.
I was going to suggest that Mayor Valentino consult with some of us, including former Mayor Stu Einstein, who have the interview questions, scoring rubric, and management team interview sessions that led to Matt’s hiring, but I think that ship has sailed.
So, with the manager search process turned over to a committee, perhaps Council will start doing some pressing city business? Although it’s already mid-February, it’s not too late for the annual goal-setting retreat so that staff can get a sense of the priorities. In my view, there are three issues that could be tackled right away:
First, finishing the zoning rewrite.
An overhaul of the city’s zoning code was due over a year ago. Zoning is one of the critical pieces for economic development because it gives instructions about the type, location, and guidelines for development. Would you invest in an area that hasn’t decided what it wants or where it wants it? The 2016 comprehensive plan prioritized a zoning rewrite; now it’s 2022, and we’re still waiting. This is certainly more difficult to pull off without a city planner, but for those of us who have been following the zoning rewrite process, it’s clear that our planner had finished it before leaving, and attempted to present it to Council, so now it’s up to management to bring it across the finish line.
Second, take housing issues seriously.
Over a year ago, Council was alerted to a growing problem in the rental housing market — the rise of out-of-town investment firms buying properties sight unseen and not maintaining them to market standards while still increasing rents. Other cities around us with similar problems have adopted “point of contact” to try and regain some accountability in getting properties cleaned up. This legislation was brought forward locally by the women on Council, and I don’t know if it was an insistence on opposing them or just a misunderstanding of the issues, or a lack of interest in the experience of many Geneva homeowners, but instead of taking the issue seriously, some of the guys wanted to have a philosophical debate about “property rights” and not “micromanaging landlords.” I know some of their streets don’t have zombie properties and deteriorating rental units, but the rest of us are dealing with this everyday. Some representation and action on this very vanilla legislation would be the least they could do to start cleaning things up.
Next up would be a rental registry and enhanced fines for corporate landlords that ignore the rules and don’t pay their taxes on time. Let’s give Geneva residents a break and stop bending over backward to appease the out-of-towners. Other cities have this figured out and Geneva needs to catch up.
Last but not least, the city needs to be more assertive in getting assistance from the county. City residents pay county taxes at the same rate as every other county resident, yet we do not get the same return on our tax dollars. There are county professionals in economic development, planning, public works, human resources, and sustainability that could be assisting Geneva the same way they assist other municipalities. Council needs to advocate for our residents instead of just dumping more tasks on our already overworked department heads or spending more money on consultants.
Included in this point is a revisiting of the revenue-sharing agreement from the landfill. The town of Seneca receives a substantial amount of money for hosting the landfill site, but Geneva hosts the landfill odors that have real impacts on quality of life and property values — and Geneva should be directly compensated for that, especially given Casella’s inability to get the situation under control for years. The squeaky wheel gets the grease, but many of these guys on Council are only squeaking at each other.
The manager search is what it is, but I bet Council can walk and chew gum at the same time.