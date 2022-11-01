Last weekend was the Hobart Bicentennial celebration — a weekend of events celebrating the people, places, and things that made this college, and the city it calls home, special. The Carville-Christie discussion, moderated (when he could get a word in) by Bill Whitaker of “60 Minutes” fame, was lively and partisan at times, but also highlighted a lot of points of similarity between the two parties as they used to be.
Republicans and Democrats used to agree that this country was worth fighting for — not for a person who wanted to be in charge but for ideas and principles upon which it was founded. Both Carville and Christie agreed that, as Americans, we’ve become far less interested in ideas, respectful debate, and policy proposals in favor of insular, self-interested, territorial personality wars that ultimately diminish the strength of the country at home and abroad.
But all is not lost, and much of the reason for hope is on display in our area. First, there is the tale of two Senecas: while the Seneca Falls Town Board seems intent on importing garbage forever, the Town of Seneca board in Ontario County has listened to residents and made clear that they do not want a renewal of Casella’s landfill operating permit.
Then there is the get up and go of community members who, seeing that the Geneva City Council won’t invest in community recreation, made sure that the Boys and Girls Club would have what it needs to continue the youth basketball league, supported the YMCA in lacrosse and swim opportunities, and brought back the Loomis Woods pumpkin walk.
The power of volunteers goes even further, with the building of the bike park in the Town, the weeding, watering, and planting at the lakefront, and the various city and town committees that meet to come up with new ideas and proposals on issues from playground upgrades, to reducing carcinogenic pesticides, to creating a “lake-friendly” farm designation.
Many of the people attending the Bicentennial events commented on the progress Geneva has made while still discussing the challenges we face. I tried to inject a spirit of optimism into the various conversations by pointing out how much can be done by “everyday people” even when the elected officials seem out of touch and too self-involved to get involved in actually helping. That seems to be a thread in many of the recent political ads — attempts to divide and scare us, to make us believe our neighbors are the enemy and our problems are too big to be solved without political strongmen pulling the strings.
But I’d like to take a lesson from the Geneva that still exists under the fighting and the grandstanding — the spirit of Geneva that is best captured by the quote that Geneva Town Supervisor Mark Venuti uses as a sign-off to his emails: “Together we can do hard things.”
This spirit of cooperation and acknowledgment that the tasks before us are not necessarily easy is really what we need more of right now. Calm, deliberate steps to improve things that yield real progress. (There aren’t any Town of Geneva races on the ballot this go-round, so it’s safe for me to mention Supervisor Venuti without being accused of engaging in endorsements). As you head to vote, be it early voting or next Tuesday, I hope you can find candidates that convince you they are capable of hard work. (I cast my early ballot for a mix of Working Families, Republican, and Democrat candidates). And of course, don’t forget the Environmental Bond Act on the back of the ballot — sometimes our collective effort is monetary!
Jackie Augustine lives with her three children in Geneva, where she served on City Council for 16 years. An ethics instructor at Keuka College, she is also co-director of the Seneca7 relay race. Her “Doing the Write Thing” column appears every other Tuesday. Email her at writethingcolumn@gmail.com.