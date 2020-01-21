The Governor’s State of the State address was delivered last week and the big headline was the $6 billion budget gap. In 2010, a different governor decided to close a $10 billion budget gap by implementing the aptly named “Gap Elimination Adjustment” — a clawback of state aid to school districts according to a formula that was supposed to make every district share the burden equally. The GEA policies continued for more than five years and have still not been fully restored.
Which districts do you think are hurt most by that policy? Do big suburban districts with high property tax assessments and lots of wealth (districts such as Pittsford, Brighton, Westchester) find themselves forced to lay off scores of teachers, to cut extracurricular programs, and to freeze salaries? Of course not. It’s the districts like Geneva, Rochester, and Auburn that have very little capacity for school tax increases to fill in for the loss in state aid.
So who suffered the most under that policy? The children with the fewest opportunities.
Now a Democrat-led state legislature must consider how to respond to the Governor’s budget proposal as it gets rolled out. It’s unlikely that Democrats would support a policy like the Gap Elimination Adjustment. So, what will the solution be? Many people fear that it will be local governments that are targeted for cuts. But how could the state government believe that cities and counties are in any position to help bail out the state?
On a recent visit to Binghamton to discuss the State of the State, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul took to Twitter to say she was “proud to share great news.” What was the great news? Her tweet said, “The Southern Tier is soaring: Unemployment at 3.8%, down from 9.2% in 2011…”
To be fair, Twitter isn’t the place to look for good public policy (governing is complex — certainly more complex than 250 characters allow!), and she was helping to promote the Southern Tier’s homegrown economic development slogan about “soaring.” Yet, the propensity to use statistics without context continues to bother me.
Hochul, like Cuomo and Trump is equating low unemployment with economic prosperity. But don’t these elected officials know how the numbers actually work? The unemployment rate measures active job-seekers connected to the Department of Labor, usually through applications for unemployment benefits. But as more people lose their benefits, give up their job search, or otherwise fall off the radar screen of the system, the number doesn’t track with the economic realities of real people. It would be more useful to look at the “labor force participation rate” — a measure of how many eligible workers actually have a job. A 2018 study by the Federal Reserve Bank concluded that the Southern Tier has a serious labor force issue. So the unemployment rate has gone down, but it’s a function of people giving up their search and people who left because they couldn’t find a job in the area that fit their skill set.
That trend is common in many of the rust-belt communities that Trump has been visiting, too. So the unemployment rate does not mean a community is having “great success” and many of the people who are employed still don’t earn enough to support themselves.
If state and national leaders rely on the unemployment rate to determine the health of communities, then it would be no surprise if they expect local governments to solve state budget gaps. But who ends up hurt by this way of thinking? The people with the least opportunities.
It seems fitting, as we celebrate the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., to close this column with a quote from “A Time to Break Silence” (one of my favorite speeches of his). Delivered just over 50 years ago, the message rings true today — not just for the southern tier, not just for New York state, but for the nation:
A true revolution of values will soon cause us to question the fairness and justice of many of our past and present policies. On the one hand we are called to play the good Samaritan on life’s roadside; but that will be only an initial act. One day we must come to see that the whole Jericho road must be transformed so that men and women will not be constantly beaten and robbed as they make their journey on life’s highway. True compassion is more than flinging a coin to a beggar; it is not haphazard and superficial. It comes to see that an edifice which produces beggars needs restructuring. A true revolution of values will soon look uneasily on the glaring contrast of poverty and wealth…and say “This is not just.”