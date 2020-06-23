Much like the homeowner who knows of a small plumbing leak and tries a temporary fix to put off addressing the underlying issue (which often backfires when something happens-like a pipe bursts — when it’s even less convenient and even more expensive) we are seeing the culmination of long-ignored community policing issues spilling over in a way that demands immediate and complete attention.
But this isn’t a column about police. It is a column about government, taxes, and public policy. It’s a column about communities that reap what they sow, and it’s a column that questions if we’re finally ready to fix things.
I want to start with a very basic question, a question I have asked periodically over the past 20 city budget cycles but was always told was “untimely”: Why does a city of 13,000 people spend over 20% of its annual budget (almost $4 million) on a police force of over 30 officers?
I am not asking “why do we need police?” I understand the need for emergency response by well-trained, brave individuals who put service to others over personal safety. I have to chuckle when people say, “You wouldn’t question policing if you ever needed them to help.” Well, I have needed them to help, several times and in serious ways, and they did an amazing job. But I still question why those same officers who so ably assisted me can’t be part of the county’s emergency response system. I pay county taxes at the same rate as every other county resident; I also pay city taxes. My tax dollars fund a county Sheriff’s Department that is the primary emergency response for other areas, but not the City of Geneva.
Why? Every day, city police are called to resolve mental health issues, homelessness, drug use — situations which are really the expertise of other types of professionals, like counselors and social workers. Why am I paying twice for policing when most of these issues won’t be improved, let alone solved, by an arrest? The current system is not fair to the police, it’s not fair to taxpayers, and it’s not fair to the people who are on the other side of the police encounter. Why do we continue to do things this way?
These questions are not about “good cops vs. bad cops.” These are questions about the efficacy of emergency response. Being mentally ill is not a crime, being homeless is not a crime, yet every day we ask police officers to address these issues. The “remedy” police officers are trained to provide — a ticket or arrest — doesn’t usually fit these situations and makes the underlying issues worse. I’m not saying the officer makes things worse, I’m saying our expectation of first responders as the only responders represents our collective denial of problems we cannot afford to ignore.
How many additional tasks and responsibilities are we going to pile on to one uniformed officer? And why do we think that adding more uniformed officers is the answer? The problem is not quantity, it is specialization. We have become conditioned to looking to police, and more police, to address very complicated non-criminal problems. But most of Geneva’s problems are not best addressed by a badge and a gun. We have continued to ignore those realities and our community pays the price, not only in higher taxes, but in less effective responses and poor outcomes.
We act as though every officer is a counselor, addictions specialist, behavioral interventionist, mediator, and public health expert instead of separating the emergency response functions from the skilled intervention professionals.
It seems that we, as a community, ignore the signs that we have given the city police a virtually impossible task — expecting them to “solve” problems that other professionals spend years of schooling preparing to address. Why do we continue to pretend that all we need are some band-aid solutions? Why can’t we envision a scenario where Geneva’s officers are part of the well-funded Ontario County Sheriff’s emergency response team (paid with our county tax dollars) and city resources are invested in the less expensive but more impactful mental health, addiction recovery, and domestic violence prevention interventions that create a community where everyone — first responders included — can be safe and supported?