My previous column, about “pie-in-the-sky” thinking generated a lot of response. While I understand that people who choose to reach out to a columnist do not constitute a representative survey size, the fact that so many people share an optimism about how this region could be and someday will be was encouraging.
Add to that feedback a presentation I attended Thursday by two social entrepreneurs and authors who visited Geneva to talk about how their “pie-in-the-sky” vision became reality, and I am feeling the well of optimism (which drives people to try to make things better) filling up again.
The two visitors, Robert Egger and Alex Moore, are the founders and operators of DC Central Kitchen. Egger was a nightclub owner who became aware of the massive amounts of leftover food at area restaurants, conventions, etc., and wondered how he could get that food to people who were hungry and food insecure. He knew that collecting the food and handing it out would help, but he also knew that creating a new system of food preparation and distribution might start to address and solve the problem of food insecurity in people’s lives. You can find all kinds of information and podcasts online about the multi-layered approach that Egger launched to create jobs, build community, and provide healthy food to the neighborhood, but I want to focus on his motivation, the why behind what he did.
Egger believed that if we only look at a problem through a lens of scarcity — by focusing on what people lack — we end up with a mindset that might make us, as “givers” or “helpers,” feel good (you were hungry and I fed you, kudos to me!) But if we shift that mindset to one of abundance where we see that our community has the resources to allow people to feed themselves with coordination and intention, then our mindset shifts to real partnership and community (you were hungry and we understood why and changed that), then we can actually serve others rather than just ourselves.
He built a multimillion-dollar enterprise on that model. Proof of concept, not pie in the sky.
In the time Egger and Moore were in Geneva, they challenged those of us in attendance to look at the Finger Lakes and celebrate the abundance, to look at all the assets and resources we already have on hand and frame the opportunities in those terms. While they didn’t talk about our specific regional challenges apart from food insecurity, I see how the mindset shift could reinvigorate our efforts on a variety of fronts.
Downtown Geneva is home to the only retail business in the Finger Lakes that makes reducing reliance on plastic its mission. Downtown Geneva is also home to two retail businesses that celebrate active recreation on the lakefront (be it disc golf or cycling). We have local people who believe so much in what this community is, and can be, that they tied their livelihood to celebrating that, including an entire brand built on professing love of the FLX. That is asset generation that comes from within.
Advocacy groups in the Finger Lakes will come together to stand up for the beauty, clean air, and clean water of this region at an 11:30 a.m. rally Saturday at Waterloo Container on Route 414 in Seneca Falls. This demonstration is not simply opposition to big garbage; it’s also an affirmation of the environment, local businesses, wine region, and tourism that will and do drive this local economy without the need for us to be dependent on a trash economy. We have choices to create our Finger Lakes future, and we have what we need to make good choices.
Speaking of choices (and the landfills), I see that Seneca Falls will have a Republican primary to decide which candidates will take up this issue next term. You might notice that the Republican candidates did not turn Democrat and try to gobble up both lines in order to prevent their residents from having a choice, as is happening in Geneva as several candidates on the Republican line are trying to push their Democratic counterparts off the ballot in wards 4 and 5 and also at-large and for the mayor’s race. While our current mayor has not been a landfill supporter in the way Seneca Falls Republicans have, I believe there is still time for him to promote a lively and comprehensive debate on environmental issues by allowing Geneva residents to have a choice for each elected position in November.