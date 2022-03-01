In response to my last column expressing concerns about the city manager search, several people wanted to point out that Geneva shouldn’t hire a person from “somewhere else.” They reminded me that we aren’t Boulder, Boston or Baltimore (thank you for clearing up any geographic confusion), and therefore, the logic goes, we don’t need “fancy professionals” running our city. Local people are “good enough.”I wasn’t saying that being local is bad (wouldn’t that make me a hypocrite for having this column?). I was saying that Geneva is at a point where training in municipal leadership and planning is necessary to get things back on track. The “good-enough” mentality that used to run Geneva in the 1980s and ’90s was replaced by an intense focus on well-trained professionals doing focused work in the mid-2000s, and Geneva was better for it. One big shift was in the understanding of “economic development.”
Economic development had always been viewed simply as recruiting big projects (which made big promises but didn’t pay very big tax bills). Instead of seeing economic development as just a “jobs problem,” Matt Horn understood two things that most decision makers in Geneva didn’t want to accept: First, that the most productive economic development comes in a series of base hits (attracting small business that make Geneva unique) rather than home runs (chasing big pollution-spewing factories that destroy our air and water); and second, that the key to a strong community is healthy neighborhoods. In other words, housing is economic development; recreation is economic development, etc. Companies, large or small, locate where people like to be, where there are things to do and housing they’d like to call home.
Just before Matt left, Geneva started losing focus on its winning strategies, and we’ve struggled to maintain the momentum and professionalism of the comprehensive plan. Investments in neighborhoods and quality-of-life improvements were cut severely to pursue shortsighted goals of “balancing the budget.” Monies to promote quality of life improvements, economic opportunity, and innovation were reabsorbed into status quo operations. Councilors talk more about how their boating friends want a marina than about neighbors who’d like the city to hire more code enforcement officers. There’s been no follow-through on pressuring Ontario County to adopt a comprehensive housing strategy that doesn’t simply overburden Geneva without any concern for family outcomes or access to resources. The Housing Authority and absentee landlords have been tolerated as “solutions” to our needs, and the city hasn’t even pushed for grant dollars (that we would certainly be competitive for) to help families in subsidized housing build equity to eventually have a choice about where to live. We went back to the rule of “don’t rock the boat” even when the ship was clearly sinking.
At a recent City Council meeting, one of the guys with this old-school attitude said that we have to remember we’re “just Geneva.” But it’s not “thinking we’re something we’re not” to expect housing policy to evolve beyond renovating apartments where this city always sticks people it would rather not deal with (if you don’t know the ethnic and POW roots of Dixon-Chartres-Courtyard, look it up). But that’s what some people rushed to tell me when I dared to write that we ought to look for a city manager with recent, relevant training. A quick scan of the local candidate pool doesn’t reflect a lot of people who are professional planners or housing experts or who have studied municipal finance and governing (except all the people who already resigned).
Geneva does have some things in common with other communities around the country, so we could look at things that worked, and things that definitely didn’t, and try to learn something useful. I am not advocating replacing our comprehensive plan with someone else’s. But researching how other communities succeeded when facing similar pressures, as we face right now, can help. One thing it looks like many of them did was select leadership that was trained to deal with their types of needs.
We just lost our managers, planner, and comptroller. The director of the Housing Authority is retiring, as is the county’s economic development director. Here are several opportunities to get new eyes on very old problems.
We need honesty about what hasn’t been working. Doing “affordable housing” the way it’s always been done isn’t working (that’s not the only example but it’s a big one for Geneva!). We need to look at a candidate skills and be open to ideas from other places, even if it’s not Geneva.