My column about Geneva’s low self-esteem seems to have struck a chord with many people, as comments continue to roll in.
The analogy I made with middle-schoolers — those prone to low self-esteem, not recognizing their potential, falling victim to bad influences just to get attention — resonated with a lot of people. The takeaway is that we need more adults in the room to guide Geneva’s progress and to enforce boundaries of behavior to make sure things don’t get irretrievably off course. To continue the analogy, the city needs guardians.
Lucky for us, the comprehensive plan is kind of like Dr. Spock’s or Dr. Brazelton’s guidebooks to parenting. What kids need to survive uncertain times is a clear sense of values and principles that frame their choices. Parents can’t be there 24/7, but if the family values and expectations are clearly and lovingly reinforced, then kids have a better chance of making good decisions. For example, if a child knows from a young age that their family values are “trustworthiness and helping,” then that kid is more likely to be a good friend than a bully.
So what are Geneva’s “family values?” The comprehensive plan lays them out in plain language. The process that generated the values statement included more resident participation than any effort prior or since. There were surveys, living-room meetings, library sessions, barber shop interviews, informal feedback gathering, and conversations at local restaurants, churches, and playgrounds. It wasn’t just the same group of “connected” people that usually get to provide input on city matters; the plan intentionally reached into the community and visited people in places where they are comfortable speaking freely about what their experience in Geneva has been like and what they hope it could be in the future.
The consultants took all the data and drafted a plan that was subject to additional public scrutiny and feedback and fine-tuned it even more. At the end of the process, a City Council led by a Republican mayor and an even mix of “conservative” and “liberal” councilors voted unanimously to accept the community’s values and vision as the guiding principles of Geneva’s decision-making.
Here is what we collectively agreed that Geneva should be:
Beautiful. Prosperous. Equitable. Connected. Sustainable.
The plan reads, “This is the Geneva we want to leave to our children. With our richly textured history, uncommon lakeshore setting, civic pride, architectural heritage, and cultural diversity, we Genevans feel justifiably lucky. Our small city is a great place to raise a family and to be connected within a community of caring neighbors. We come together for community events, at high school commencements, for coffee downtown, along the lake, at church, in city council sessions, in the stands of our ballfields to cheer, and at the grocery store. We know and care for one another. We love Geneva. Though we are a small community, we are urban. And because we possess a collection of assets few other places in America have, we are unique.”
The plan describes steps the city can take to live into its values and achieve that vision, and warns what will happen when we get scared, indifferent, or abandon those values. While the city has made some strides in living up to its potential since the plan was ratified, there are many opportunities that have been missed which can be directly linked to decision-makers not having the understanding or courage to stick to the plan when navigating complex economic and social waters. My next column will discuss that problem and offer an idea for solving it.
For now, I’ll conclude with the words of Aaron Tippin, who probably wasn’t thinking about our city’s comprehensive plan when he wrote this song, but certainly understood what it means to act from a place of strength rather than fear. I bet he would have zero patience with the majority of guys on City Council right now (even though they call themselves Republicans), given how quickly they abandon the plan in order to be “liked.” As he says, “I know that things are different than they were in daddy’s days, but I still believe what makes a man really hasn’t changed: You’ve got to stand for something or you’ll fall for anything.”