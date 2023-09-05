In my previous column I said that there were some “bare minimum” steps that must be taken to keep the city on track with the values and vision of the comprehensive plan and also some additional things the community must be willing to do to keep Geneva moving forward.
The first step I mentioned was that the mayor and councilors must read and understand the plan. Sadly, I don’t see a lot of evidence of this. In fact, a couple of councilors have spoken about the plan as though it is old and out of date. I would love to ask them (if my ward rep or at-large councilors or mayor would respond to my emails or phone calls) what, in particular, they believe is irrelevant? And, if they think it’s not useful now, what steps have they taken to update it?
The answer to both questions seems to be “nothing.” Yet, to the first point — some of the items from the comprehensive plan that I’ve been discussing in this summer series have made it into their campaign materials. So, if the plan has it so wrong, why does it seem so right for campaigning? And if there was something they thought was not accurate or up to date, what data or other evidence is pushing them in a different direction? I guess I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt that they are just keeping it a secret until after the election (as opposed to it being that they are just making things up that they haven’t actually researched).
The second step in getting progress in Geneva is developing yearly priorities that put the comprehensive plan into action. But remember that John Pruett, when he was leaving City Council, put forward a resolution to require Council to set clear priorities and measure them at the end of the year to determine if progress was made. The majority of councilors voted against it. He tried to shine a light on the lack of accountability, explaining that the annual retreat should be more than just a gab-fest where councilors repeat ideas in very general terms with no clear direction to staff and no grounding of their work in any kind of long-term plan or data-driven analysis of what Geneva is facing.
It doesn’t have to be that way, but attempts to exert leadership to make it something better have been soundly rejected.
The third thing I mentioned was Council’s oversight of boards and commissions to ensure that those appointed are aware of and implementing the city’s values and vision. But the discussion at last month’s Council meeting revealed that not only has the Planning Board been out of compliance with state law in terms of membership, it’s been largely out of compliance with required training and attendance. That hasn’t completely stopped it from conducting business that may or may not align with the city’s goals, but it’s hard to know for certain because the appointed Council liaison hasn’t been going to the meetings, either.
I understand that people are busy, but if you take on a job and then don’t do it, perhaps you need to step aside for the good of the community? But again, a well-functioning Council wouldn’t need to debate any of this. They would just have clear policies and enforceable standards. Other communities manage to do this, and I believe Geneva could too.
Lastly, I said that the comp plan requires ongoing community engagement. Some of this is happening, but not nearly enough. Perhaps an election year gives us a way to renew our commitment. Governing is work (when done correctly), so let’s treat the election like a job interview instead of a popularity contest. If we voted based on skill and ability, we might see some progress in Geneva for a change.
Someone might be a “great guy” but a terrible elected official. In Geneva, it sometimes seems that who you know matters more than what you will do for the city. Every day that we say “good job” to guys that show up unprepared, disengaged, and too focused on themselves to govern effectively, it has consequences (like higher taxes). We cannot afford the decisions (or lack thereof) of this “ol’ boys club,” even when they flip to a different political party to try to trick us into thinking that things will be different this time.
Voters have not been paying close attention, and that needs to change.