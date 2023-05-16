A wise man once said “a community is defined by what it says ‘no’ to.”
Pittsford doesn’t allow dollar stores in its downtown. Romulus residents said no to an ethanol plant along Seneca Lake. According to a report from the state comptroller that was released just two weeks ago, the Monroe County Industrial Development Agency has been very good at saying no to payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements that would grant large property tax exemptions. Instead, 25 of their 54 requests in the last reported year received only sales and mortgage tax exemptions.
According to that same report, the industrial development agencies in the Finger Lakes region granted more tax exemptions than any other region of the state — more than New York City and Long Island combined. So, what is going on here? Why are so many businesses requesting and receiving tax abatements in the Finger Lakes?
Sadly, the answer seems to be “because no one says, ‘No.’”
Statewide, the majority of requests are coming from the manufacturing and construction sector as businesses move from one jurisdiction or another, or undergo expansion to trigger an application for a tax abatement. As the comptroller reports, “The resulting net tax exemptions totaled almost $1.1 billion … (continuing) a longer-term trend of increasing net tax exemptions.” This means that even after the PILOT dollars are paid into the system, $1.1 billion in county, school district, and local government property taxes are being abated (subsidized) by the rest of us who pay full freight.
While schools and local governments struggle to keep up with rising expenses, and homeowners and small businesses struggle to keep up with rising tax bills to pay those expenses, well-connected companies submit application after application to avoid paying their fair share. And, by the numbers, the Ontario County IDA and Geneva IDA are saying “yes” a lot.
The argument for abatements always comes back to one word: jobs. The applicant for an abatement is required to list the number of jobs that will be created by their project. They also are supposed to provide a pay scale. The state comptroller’s report analyzes those job numbers as well.
For the last reported year, companies receiving PILOT agreements created a total of 177,164 FTE (full-time equivalent) jobs. That means companies receive, on average, just about $10,000 in tax abatements per job created.
The average net exemption per project, as reported by the state comptroller, is about $243,000.
But in Geneva, a proposal to provide $1.1 million in tax breaks to an existing construction company looking to build on one of the only remaining large parcels of developable land should be a situation where we say, “No.” However, the proposal is being entertained by the city’s IDA.
I believe there are three mistaken assumptions guiding the IDA’s actions:
• First, that the concept of an “industrial Park” in Geneva represents the highest and best use of vacant land in an otherwise landlocked city. That was a good idea in different economic times, but it’s an assumption that deserves reexamination with a contemporary lens.
• Second, that the guidance of Harris Beach — the law firm that touts its role in tax-abatement negotiations as a key part of its mission — is the final word on such matters. Lawyers can often explain what can happen, but that is different than the policy-making lens of what should happen to promote the health of a community.
• Last but not least, that the benefits of this particular project in this exact location outweigh the increasingly heavy burden we all bear at tax time.
“Job creation” claims might open the door to a tax-abatement application, but they shouldn’t guarantee a meal served on a silver platter.