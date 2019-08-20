At the start of every semester, I joke with my students that my Ethics class covers topics that they were likely instructed not to bring up at the dinner table. But why did things like politics and religion end up being off-limits in “good company”? My guess is that discussions about these things often get out of hand because some people don’t know how to argue and some other people aren’t interested in really listening. So, a discussion about something controversial could end up either in a shouting match or passive-aggressive silence, and then a perfectly good family meal is ruined.
I was warned early on in my time on City Council that Geneva had its own set of taboo topics: police, fire, and retiree benefits. These were the “untouchable trio” that a former councilor told me were never to be discussed except in the most glowing terms. As he said, “We might all agree that something needs to change, but we’ll never say it,” at least, not in open session. As you might imagine, I didn’t subscribe to that philosophy.
I don’t believe in having secret opinions. I’m also an optimist — I believe that people are capable of having reasonable discussions about difficult topics. That’s the faith I have in my students, and the faith I am extending now to you, dear reader.
Here’s the topic: police accountability. These words are causing more than one person to shift in their chair and get riled up. But what if I said it differently? What if I said that I respect the job of the police, that I think they don’t get enough credit for the things they do correctly, and that they deserve excellent compensation, equipment, and training for the work that they do?
As soon as I say that the police are important and should be respected, I make some people really angry. But as soon as I challenge the “all cops are great cops” attitude, a different group of people gets upset. The truth is that some people, with the right training, are great cops. Some people, with bad training, are bad cops. Some people, even with the best training, will never be good cops. We should be able to say these things, at the dinner table or at the Council table, without being shouted down by a proverbial “drunk cousin.”
The fact is that the police are hired, by residents of a municipality, to serve and protect people and property. It also is a fact that residents are entitled to know that their police officers are treating everyone fairly and with dignity. I also believe that police officers deserve the confidence of the community that comes with being a public servant, after all “these are the people in your neighborhood,” like the song says. Kids should respect the police, not fear them. Police officers should care about the community, not dominate it. Can’t the sober adults in the room agree that each of these statements is true?
The City has attempted to form a “civilian review board” to review complaints against officers that have been accused of mistreating people. In addition to having an overly bureaucratic name, the board has no teeth and no clear structure for investigating or reporting on its findings. It also is only reactive, it responds only to complaints. Some members of the community have pushed for a “police accountability board” with a group that could both issue findings and dole out punishments. But that, too, is a complaint-based system which assumes there is no other work to be done.
I’m suggesting that the community change the script on this issue a bit and see if we can reach a sensible conclusion together. It isn’t that “civilians” need to review things, or that some independent police agency needs “accountability,” it’s that our community needs to effectively maintain our values. In a city where the elected officials tell new members that some topics are off-limits, it will take more than a City Council to monitor community standards. An independent community oversight board could affirmatively state the goals of policing in Geneva. It could also receive and respond to complaints about any violations of community standards (from residents and from officers themselves).
We want a community where the police feel supported and the community feels protected. That requires a good strategy for two-way communication and a better, non-partisan strategy for discipline. The police department isn’t a policy-making body, so we can’t foist that responsibility on them; and a part-time City Council isn’t capable of giving everyone the confidence and reassurance that they need.
Other cities have adopted community oversight boards with success. Oftentimes the presence of the board is enough to improve community sentiment toward the police, and vice versa. But the board needs to be welcomed, empowered, and promoted as a community asset. This isn’t something we need to shout about, it’s just good sense.
