My first column of 2022 celebrated Adam Blowers leading the city in regrouping, backfilling critical positions in planning and economic development that were lost to retirement and resignations, and giving Council time to get its act together. But then he announced he was leaving.
My second column cautioned Council to be patient, to strengthen the vision of the city captured in the community-endorsed comprehensive plan, to trust the competence of existing department heads while making a good effort to fill the aforementioned gaps, and hold off searching for a new manager until Geneva could put its best foot forward. But then they announced they were hiring right away.
The advertisement they released communicates one message loud and clear to any potential candidates: Geneva can’t or won’t admit that it’s in a state of denial. The ad is all sunshine and roses, reading more like a marketing campaign for downtown tourism (which is a great thing for a different purpose), or a fake-it-til-you-make-it motivational pitch (which is enthusiasm I share but isn’t an employment ad).
At a time when the city management hiring pool already is struggling, I asked some professionals already working in this space to review our ad. It’s likely we’ll receive four types of applicants in response to the ad:
Type 1: Someone “borrowed.” These are the applicants (usually local) that try to hop over from another field (and sometimes don’t even wait for the process to begin). They make direct appeals to their friends on Council and say, “This is just like what I do already. How hard could it be?” It happens every time we’ve tried to hire a city manager. We should continue to pass on those.
Type 2: Someone “blue.” These are the applicants who are either actively looking to leave their current city or are getting forced out. They usually have a troubled work history full of conflict or questionable dealings and are looking for “any port in a storm.” There will be a lot of question marks on their resumes, which is not what Geneva needs right now.
Type 3. Someone “old.” Not age, but mindset. These are the managers who have their way of doing things in any community under any circumstances until their retirement account is ready and they ride off into the sunset. While they may be competent practitioners for an existing system, they aren’t looking to build new.
Type 4. Someone “new.” Fresh out of grad school, these candidates are ready to take on anything. The problem is that they need a strong Council to get those things done (think Matt Horn). But we aren’t the city we were when Matt first came in. This would be a great option if Geneva were ready for it.
So the mix that spells luck at a wedding is unlucky here. Any potential candidate worth their salt will determine independently if they are a good fit for Geneva. Candidates will watch Council meetings, read news stories about policies and protests, and find the sketchy GoFundMe appeals and petitions. Other opinion columnists will share concerns about the environment, demonstrate a love-hate relationship with our three colleges, and reveal that we have our fair share of vaccine and election skeptics. So why not just tell the truth? Here’s what the ad might have said:
Small city with demographics mirroring America as a whole (complete with all the opportunities and challenges that brings) seeks a fearless, credentialed, transitional civic professional. This two-year position is aimed at improving the city’s financial position and making progress toward stated goals in the comprehensive plan. To achieve this, the successful candidate will be laser-focused on rebuilding staff confidence and competence in key areas as well as assisting Council (and the broader community) in navigating the proper workings of city government free of snark and hysteria. The time-limited nature of the position allows the manager to be candid, direct, and free of the “this is how we’ve always done it” dynamic that stifles mature decision-making and progress. A data-driven approach that recaptures the city’s “triple bottom line” principles will be the sole basis of evaluation. Success will be marked by reinvigorated city staff with clear and reasonable expectations, proper supports for the dedicated management team, and a clearly articulated job description and set of qualifications for a long-term manager.
Alternatively, it could read “Family on years-long road trip seeks ‘Mom’ to quell unruly passengers and ensure timely arrival at intended destination.” So, if anyone fits either description, please apply before the ridiculously short application window closes!