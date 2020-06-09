A bad penny? A broken record? Take your pick, I am it. This is the fourth time in as many years that my column is about police accountability. If you think it’s a new idea, you certainly haven’t been paying attention — but with everything going on lately, I hope you are now.
Four years ago the “Community Compact” steering committee — a group created with the assistance of the Department of Justice after the 2011 police officer homicide of Corey Jackson — asked respected retired police chief (and member of the Department of Justice’s commission on policing) Noble Wray for guidance on police-community relations. Wray stated in no uncertain terms that an independent police accountability board is considered best practice.
Here we are, four years after Chief Wray’s recommendation made five years after the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man here in Geneva, and some people say that today’s protestors “shouldn’t demand that everything change overnight.” Perhaps we’re measuring time in Rip Van Winkle terms, because nine years seems like a long time to wait (to be clear, people of color have been waiting since 1619 for an acknowledgment of basic human dignity).
The organizers of local protests have not only carried forward the demands of their elders, but are adding and expanding to the list of what must be done now. One point on the list: overhaul policing. At the most recent City Council meeting, 16 people addressed the issue and here’s a summary of what they proposed, echoing the calls of protestors for a more just community:
1. Review, discuss, update, and abide by the police department’s policy on use of force. There are several areas out of alignment with what is now considered standard, safe practice. Police officers are paid with tax dollars to uphold community values, so we need to have an open and clear discussion about those values and what actions are clearly out of bounds.
2. Review, discuss, update, and abide by the police department’s body camera policy. Perhaps step one is to determine if such a policy exists, not just for determining who wears the cameras and when, but also where the footage is stored, how long it is retained on file, and who is able to access and review it.
3. The central piece that ties the first two together for actual meaningful reform is the police accountability board. An independent board of clergy, attorneys, and mental health professionals — selected not only for their skill set but also for their connection the community and their respect for confidential matters — would meet regularly to review randomized body camera footage. When a friend suggested this idea to me, I was struck by its brilliance: Without immediately identifying the officers (because the camera is pointed away from the person wearing it), this would be something like the Court Watching effort that the Geneva League of Voters undertakes. The board would monitor with the intent to flag any potential issues, point out excellent responses, and provide suggestions to improve operations. The board might see trends that warrant specific training or modified procedures (for instance, the board might recommend that social workers be on hand, or that campus security take the lead on some calls related to students). This provides the board with proactive and regular tasks related to police operations.
The board would also investigate any complaints lodged against the police or tips received from officers about their peers. The board would issue findings simultaneously to the Chief, the City Manager, and the Council. Again, the findings would be confidential (though the fact that there is a finding would not be) and if the Chief doesn’t act on it, the City Manager would call the Chief to account and if the City Manager doesn’t act, the Council could step in to take action. If City Council doesn’t act, the voters would hold the ultimate accountability. Again, our community, our rules.
I’ve heard some people say that racialized police violence is just “a few bad apples” that police departments should deal with internally. Well, first of all, the old adage goes “a few bad apples spoil the bunch” so that “defense” is actually making the protestors‘ point. But second, let’s think about how self-policing really works. As my son pointed out, the Catholic church showed us what happens when an institution deals with problems internally, shielded from public disclosure and having the ability to move offenders out to different locations to start over with no warning to the unsuspecting families in the new location. Police disciplinary records are sealed according to State law 50-a, which allows “bad apples” to get a job without the community having any warning. The State Legislature is set to repeal that law this week, but until oversight of “bad apples” isn’t just handled internally by “the bunch,” innocent people will continue to be hurt by the system. It’s well beyond time for that to stop.