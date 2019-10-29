There are two things about “off-year” elections that have always puzzled me. (Well, maybe it should be three things because the term “off-year” itself has been a puzzle as well.) While “off-year” is used to describe non-Presidential election cycles, it would be incorrect to somehow conclude that there is less at stake. That brings me to the other two items: How the majority of registered voters view local elections and how the majority of voting voters view their choice.
The difference between registered voters and voting voters is huge.
According to the New York State Board of Elections, Seneca County has about 20,000 registered voters, Wayne County 56,000, and Ontario County about 70,000. (As a side note, Ontario County Election Commissioner Mike Northrup was quoted in the Canandaigua Daily Messenger as saying that the county has 100,000 registered voters, but with a current population of 109,000 I thought that didn’t sound quite right and deferred to the state board’s statistics). In any event, less than 50 percent of registered voters turn out for “off-year” elections, and the local average is more like 30 percent. Even in 2016, the election for President still left New York state at low turnout percentages (42nd out of the 50 states).
When I ask friends and neighbors why they don’t vote in local elections, I usually get one of three answers: 1) I forgot; 2) I didn’t have time; or 3) It doesn’t really affect me.
I think the abundance of electronic devices with built-in reminders (or just a good old-fashioned calendar) can help with reason number one; New York state’s commitment to allowing early voting on multiple days helps with reason number two; and I’d like to take a minute to address reason number three.
Do you think your water, sewer, and property tax bills are just pieces of paper that rain down upon mailboxes from fairy clouds in the sky? Do you think roads, sidewalks, and bridges are tended to by a fleet of invisible elves? Does it seem plausible that playground equipment, fire hydrants, and streetlights are kept operational by the collective beating of butterfly wings? Believing such things would be the only reason to conclude that local elections don’t affect you. The things you rely on every day, the bills that affect your family budget immediately and directly, the decisions that determine your quality of life in your home and neighborhood are the work product of local elected officials and the staff they oversee. Why wouldn’t you want to make sure that you have a hand in choosing who will make those decisions for you?
And now, having attempted to demonstrate that local elections do matter and voting is important, I’d like to turn my attention to how people make their decision about whom to support. Let’s think back again to the collection of decisions that people in local government need to make: which programs to fund, what public amenities to invest in and protect, which businesses to give tax breaks to, how much to charge the rest of us for the services we receive, how to regulate housing units, which streets get plowed first, if our water should stay clean, whether we should be the garbage capital of New York state or the food and beverage capital, etc.
You get the idea — important stuff that matters. But instead of asking ourselves “Does Candidate X have a good command of public policy, experience asking tough questions and digesting complex fact sets?” we often ask “Do I like Candidate X?” I think that’s misguided. When we evaluate candidates we should be approaching it as a job interview for a very important position. Evaluating candidates with an eye toward hiring rather than simply patting on the back might help us get better public policy.
We have many examples, from a variety of political parties, of elected officials who have actually taken their post seriously. We also have, unfortunately, many examples of elected officials who were just sandbagging (or worse, actively working against the community’s interests).
I believe that if we ask ourselves “Would I hire this person to tackle complicated issues on my behalf?” we would not only look at the candidates in a different light, but we would remember after the election that they work for us, and not the other way around.