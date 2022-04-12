Sometimes I pull from my favorite songs for inspiration for this column, and that’s true of this one.
The song referenced above, by Elvis Perkins (from his album with a title appropriate for the season, “Ash Wednesday”) has been spinning around my head for the past few weeks. It’s the college admissions season, where there’s so much stress and anxiety as tens of thousands of students compete for what are sometimes just a few spots at the school of their dreams. And we, as parents, have to look at the adults our children are becoming and celebrate the independence and interests blooming within, even as we resist the passage of time that brought them from infancy to adulthood in the blink of an eye. That’s what the song is about — how quickly things change and how important it is to stay present and engaged.
But sometimes, when we get so focused on one sphere of our life — home or work or community — we lose sight of what’s going on in other areas. During the pandemic, when many of us were so focused on health and family, there were other parts of the world still turning. Now we’re seeing some of those machinations come into the light.
In Ulster County, about 200 miles southeast of us on the Hudson River, a landfill permit has been delayed, causing their solid waste management committee to grow very concerned about where they will send their trash. Right now, they truck it to Seneca Falls, to be piled up in our backyard — out of sight and out of mind. But we put our foot down and declared that our reign as “Trash Capital of the Northeast” would end in 2025. We are reclaiming our communities as worth more than garbage; we are discussing ways to eliminate the known and newly discovered air and water contamination that originates from that operation. Some of it, of course, can’t be eliminated — PFAS emitted in air and water accumulate in the human body and cause reduced fertility, increased chance of liver, kidney, and prostate cancers, and can contribute to asthma and high blood pressure — but at least we know we aren’t going to allow our neighbors to be exposed to more of that. Right?
Wrong. Seneca Meadows spokesperson Kyle Black went to Ulster County to offer reassurance that we will continue to bear these consequences so that Seneca Meadows can keep bringing in trash. And, to add fuel to the fire (literally), a tire- and methane-burning facility is being pursued here. Black was quoted directly by an Ulster media outlet, saying “The board that just was elected is more favorable to continuing this business partnership with us. So we’re in negotiations with them to potentially repeal that local law (for 2025 closure).”
In reference to the $200,554.90 paid to assist the campaigns of Frank Sinicropi and Kaitlyn Laskoski in the last election (to unseat two members who had been steadfast on the 2025 closure date), Black chuckled that “politics are always fun,” but they have a board they like.
I know they say that “every man has his price,” but I promise you that if my neighbor offered me $200,000 to look the other way while they piled up garbage in their yard and burned tires that my kids and I would smell every time we went outside, I would turn it down. Yet each resident of Seneca Falls gets even less than that, and those of us in Waterloo, Geneva, and throughout the Seneca Lake Watershed don’t get compensation at all. Yet, the operation continues.
So, while we were sleeping — assuming the 2025 closing deadline was set, that the local law made this issue finished, that it was time for the Finger Lakes to turn the page on this ugly and destructive operation — the corporate giants that live in places far away from the impacts of their business have plotted and planned to keep us stuck in the valley of Trash Mountain for another 15 years (Black’s statement of reassurance to Ulster County gave that timeline). Are we so busy with our daily tasks that we’ve missed the threat looming on the doorstep? Are we so focused on what we are doing for our kids today that we have traded away their tomorrows?
Perkins’ song ends this way: “Thank God you’re up now / Let’s stay this way / Else there’ll be no mornings / And no more days.” Let’s be awake!