Let me say right off the bat that I do not like the phrase “defund _______,” whether it’s teachers, police, social services, or any other way people fill in the blank. It’s clumsy and unnecessarily inflammatory. Using it in the title of this column was sure to rankle a few people, but that illustrates my point. All reasonable people know that the call to “defund” anything is really a call for an examination of priorities and operations within that sector. When people call to defund teachers (by voting “no” on school budgets), they say it’s a matter of priorities.
When some people see signs that say “defund the police,” they immediately see a call to abolish the police, even though in their own criticisms of school budgets they understood that they aren’t calling for the abolishment of public schools (or are they?). The “defund the police” statement, if you care to look behind the phrase, is about using some of the millions of dollars that go to each local police department to augment operations with more drug intervention, mental health counseling, and domestic violence support. I detailed, in a prior column, the hard work that officers face in a landscape that’s about so much more than traffic stops. That column received a lot of positive feedback, from people within and outside of law enforcement, but as soon as the phrase “defund the police” is uttered, all reasonable conversation stops. So I would suggest that we stop reducing complex realignments of priorities into short catchphrases.
I feel the same way about the phrase “back the blue.” On its face, it is a call to support any and all police conduct, including the illegal and immoral conduct that we see publicized. Altering the American flag to display different colors reinforces the idea that this is not about respect for American freedoms or common values, but about a “power takes all” mentality. But I have to think that the phrase only means, to some people, that they support the hard work of good officers. So we can see how sloppy rhetoric cuts both ways in preventing useful conversations.
Nowhere has that been more evident, recently, than at last week’s City Council ward meeting. One councilor, Jan Regan, continued her commitment to reasonable dialogue by scheduling a socially distanced discussion session for residents of her ward. Dominating the discussion was the budgetary decision to not hire two new police recruits — a suggestion made early in the summer by two male councilors with business backgrounds who saw the growing economic crisis coming for the city. When budget time came and things were just as bad as had been predicted, the time for tough choices had arrived. Looking at the most recent annual report from the Ontario County sheriff’s office (which oversees the 911 center that fields all emergency and non-emergency calls): the city of Canandaigua had twice as many calls as the city of Geneva (52,958 to 26,479), and Canandaigua has eight fewer officers. You can see why bringing on an additional two recruits in Geneva might be seen as an expenditure that cannot be justified in a time of economic crisis.
But Regan’s meeting was stormed by many people who do not live in her ward, and some who don’t even live in the city, and all attendees were subjected to long rants about the value of police. No reasonable person would look at this budget decision as an effort to “defund the police,” but of course, those were the charges thrown around. Councilor Anthony Noone treated Regan as his personal secretary by disregarding her request to allow non-elected residents to speak, and instead turning the meeting she arranged into his own soapbox. A senior citizen asked a non-city resident to put on a mask and received a shove as a reply, but Noone seemed focused on his talking points that reveal a very primitive grasp of municipal finance.
What struck me about the comments at the ward meeting and the City Council meeting that followed (both of which could be watched online) is the volume of non-residents who are complaining. Some proudly tout that they own “investment property” here but live elsewhere. Here’s the rub: It is the people who turn city houses into rentals, while they live somewhere else, who say they “escaped” Geneva’s high taxes, that have caused many of the economic troubles in the first place. They chose to dis-invest in the things they say we so desperately need. So if anyone wants to point a finger for “defunding” anything in the City, it might accurately be pointed at themselves.