I was doing some grocery shopping at a Seneca County establishment the other day and overheard a conversation in the parking lot that stuck in my head. Two older women were discussing the “COVID scare” as just a hoax of a heavy-handed government. The language used was a bit more crass, but that was the general gist of it.
Then I saw a television interview with an election worker in Pennsylvania — a Republican — explaining the crazy threats that have been called into their office in the past couple of weeks.
Then I read an article written by a county health director (not from the Finger Lakes region), detailing the pushback she has received about mandatory mask-wearing, where she said in part, “I’ve been living with that steady hum of tension and fear for almost a year, and I just can’t do it anymore.” She is tendering her resignation, effective this week.
The question I have, for the people who believe COVID is make believe and the elections are rigged, is this: Who exactly do you think is lying to you?
It seems that there are broad accusations lodged against “the government,” or members of one political party or another, or the drug companies, or the “mainstream media,” but when you get right down to it, none of those big boogeymen have boots on the ground where we live.
Our public health directors are neighborhood nurses or doctors who have spent their careers warning us about lead poisoning, fighting opioid addiction, setting up flu clinics, speaking out against vaping, and distributing posters to remind us to check for ticks after hiking so we don’t get lyme disease. I’ve never thought of the public health nurses as part of a vast left- or right-wing conspiracy to cancel Thanksgiving. They currently have their hands full managing a pandemic, putting out daily briefings to keep us in the know about community-spread, managing data and fielding calls about testing, checking in with people daily who have been exposed and need to be quarantined, consoling families that have lost loved ones to the virus. Do they deserve to be yelled at, hung up on, told that it’s all a hoax? I think not.
When it comes to elections, anyone who has voted knows that the polls are staffed by civic-minded people, mostly retirees, with an equal number of workers from both major parties. In New York state, we know that absentee ballots have to be postmarked by election day but are accepted beyond that, to account for mail delivery, so elections aren’t certified until at least a week later. The process is very similar in the other 49 states, and in most years no one bats an eyelash at it. But this year we are supposed to believe that the entire system has been co-opted by people with bad intentions, who somehow hypnotized or brainwashed those returning poll workers to interfere with ballots and pull off a bipartisan rigging of the outcome? Forgive me if I’m a bit skeptical about the county-by-county coup that is supposedly underway.
From the Board of Elections to Public Health, we are talking about local civil servants, people who live in our community and do important jobs largely outside of the spotlight. “These are the people in your neighborhood,” as the song goes. But this year, when a pandemic and a high-stakes election should have us appreciating what they do, all of a sudden they are being cast as the team of villains who are undermining our basic freedoms.
I don’t understand the level of paranoia and suspicion that has some people thinking that our nurses and retirees can’t be trusted, that our neighbors are actually our enemies. The next time the County Public Health Director asks you kindly to “wear a mask when you can’t stay home” can you try to visualize a nurse giving you instructions for your own good instead of an agent of oppression? Please consider that you are being encouraged to distrust your neighbors in order to serve someone else’s agenda.