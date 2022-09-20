Sometimes I think elected officials forget that the municipal budgets they manage are funded largely by taxpayer dollars. An old friend (who shall remain unnamed because he’s a well-known member of the community and I didn’t ask his permission) commented that elected officials seem to forget that being elected is, in essence, being hired by the public to carry out our business for us.
Are our elected officials making well-reasoned, careful decisions about how to spend our dollars? Are they considering the public good ahead of their personal reelection prospects and willing to do something that may be unpopular if it’s sound and sensible?
Geneva’s recent budget work session has me thinking very few elected officials are demonstrating good job performance.
Before the city manager could even release her budget draft, Council grandstanding had begun. Councilor Noone’s only contribution to the meeting was to state that he would not vote for any budget that changed staffing no matter what, no matter how, no matter anything. Maybe I missed something, but usually if one begins a conversation with “I’m not listening!” you aren’t going to get very far. So, if you are hoping for more DPW workers to help with roads, snow removal, or weed control — you’re already down one vote.
The mayor did a really excellent job of trying to keep the discussion focused. He reminded Council (repeatedly) that their role is to set priorities informed by the needs of the city (and not their need for reelection), and that the city manager’s role is to craft a budget that meets those objectives. If only they would listen!
There were many demands made, largely without specifics, and apart from the business-minded folks who have experience in their own lives with complex budgets, not many councilors seem to understand how the bills are being paid or how changes to one department or service impact another. Even a councilor who attended the former comptroller’s “Citizens Budget Academy” (an excellent resource for people interested in learning the basics of municipal finance) made clear he had not retained the information.
The call for “more services and lower taxes” only works if the city has diversified its revenue sources such that there is more money to spend that doesn’t negatively impact the tax levy. So how could that happen? Well, I have three ideas, all related to housing policy, that aren’t just pulled out of a hat:
• First, get serious about the toll speculative property investment is taking on Geneva. It’s one thing if a local family owns a rental house or lists a room in their home on AirBnb. It’s quite another thing when multiple properties are being scooped up by companies or out-of-town owners (I wrote about the negative effects in a prior column). Rentals that either cannot provide a local contact, or who rely on a local contact that already manages more than three units, should be subject to extra licensing/registration/inspection fees and occupancy taxes. Other cities do this. Towns around us do this. Geneva is leaving money on the table by not doing this.
• Second, make code enforcement a priority by fully staffing the department and updating inspection checklists to address serious issues like pest infestations, water/sewer leaks, faulty electrical, and exterior conditions. Bad housing endangers the people who live there and threatens property values of neighbors. Stiffer fines and graduated penalties for repeat offenders, coupled with licensing restrictions against new units being occupied while existing units are out of compliance, would improve the housing landscape and let good landlords operate without being undercut by the bad ones. Again, other cities are getting this right and we could too.
• Third, take the nuisance property ordinance seriously. It is already on the books but is rarely invoked. If a property requires police or fire services over and over again, impose a “nuisance fine” against the property owner (it’s not a fee for service). If I owned a restaurant that was dirty and making people sick, I would be fined and/or shut down. If I own a building that is dirty, making people sick, and causing constant disruption to the neighbors, I should be fined and/or shut down. Some people are not meant to be in that business, even if they can afford to buy a place.
These three proposals would increase revenue and make a noticeable impact on the quality of life for Geneva residents. I’ve tried to share more ideas directly with my “representatives,” but they won’t read or respond to my emails. I thought maybe they were too busy working on solutions, but the lack of ideas at that budget work session proved that is not the case.