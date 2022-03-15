I have a confession to make. The world has really been getting me down lately. I believe in being honest, not just when things are going well but also when we are struggling.
If I’m feeling down. Maybe you are too. And if we share what’s going on, we don’t just help ourselves but can also help others. This is what I learned from Mr. Rogers.
If you just rolled your eyes at the mention of Mr. Rogers, then this column is definitely for you — please keep reading! At a time when some people are being downright vicious to others — internationally and in our own backyards — can we call a “timeout” and reconnect on the basics? One “basic,” according to Mr. Rogers, is love of neighbors as ourselves. You don’t have to be a Christian minister (as he was) to take this to heart.
Because March 20 is International Mr. Rogers Day (Geneva’s Presbyterian Church is having a Mr. Rogers service at 10:30 a.m. that morning), and because Mr. Rogers has a Newark connection shared with me by the Doeblers, and because I write these columns while my dog (Fred Rogers) keeps a paw on the keyboard, let’s bring some of Mr. Rogers’ wisdom to bear on the local scene.
One of his core teachings was that being mad doesn’t justify being bad. This one hits home. Part of the reason I’ve been feeling down is because I’ve been feeling angry, which is unusual for me and uses up energy that could be going to better things.
Case in point: I saw a social media post from a local elected official complaining about high gas prices. He allowed a lot of mean-spirited and inaccurate comments to follow, including praise for Putin. That made me want to jump online and jab back, but I had to check that impulse.
Was I going to improve things or just amplify negativity? Would this be the highest and best use of the limited time we have in this life? Instead, I forced myself to take a step back and consider what was happening in this guy’s life that would cause him, from a position of power that most don’t have, to say he was being victimized and allow his friends’ anti-Ukrainian sentiments.
The answer was embedded in his post: He feels that no matter how hard he works, he can’t get ahead. Like a kid who cries “it’s not fair!,” he wanted attention given to his experience.
We’ve all felt that way at some time, but how should we express it? Don’t we tell kids “use your words” and not act impulsively? But instead, his thread devolved into calls to suspend the gas tax, which would not prevent oil companies from increasing the price, so we’d likely pay the same at the pump but it would just be all corporate profit while reducing the revenue for road projects we so desperately need (and that keep many local people employed). I think they call that “robbing Peter to pay Paul.”
This is how things get out of hand when anger takes over. Our creative and constructive thinking gets shut down; shallow, shortsighted “solutions” take the wheel. Instead, imagine if everyone could take a deep breath, define the problem without name-calling or partisanship, then work together to find a better response. That’s what I think Mr. Rogers would suggest.
Then there’s the Geneva school superintendent search. The school board set up an online portal to collect suggestions for candidate qualifications. A flood of off-topic, angry, and sometimes obscene comments took over the space. My initial reaction was frustration, followed by sadness.
Are people really this mean? Is our community really incapable of behaving like adults when discussing the future for our children? But again, I tried to reframe it.
Everyone wants to feel that they matter and that they are heard. Sometimes that need for validation is so strong that people let their worst selves take over. As I’ve said before, hurt people hurt people, and that was on full display.
Some of the comments claimed the district has “too much emphasis on mental health and not enough on discipline.” How ironic that this process provided such a clear demonstration of what happens when there is not enough mental health support in the community, and grownups become unable to exercise emotional discipline.
When I hear local people celebrate Putin’s aggression, refuse to engage with facts about public policy, or call each other names in a public forum, I feel sad and scared about what’s happening to our world. I hope on “Mr. Rogers Day” we can “let people know that they’re welcome, to let people know that we’re fair. To just be ourselves, our honest true selves, even if sometimes that’s rare.”
A little kindness (to ourselves and to others) goes a long way.