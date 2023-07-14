Sometimes a sermon flows fairly easily, and sometimes its preparation is difficult. This one had me going for awhile. That’s not necessarily a bad thing.
The key ideas in my head are grace, sin, righteousness and atonement. I usually look at the last idea differently depending on where you break up the syllables. “A Tone Ment” means the reconciliation of God and humankind through Jesus Christ (Wikipedia). To me “At One Ment” means that we are one with God already. The first has to do with working through things and the second seems like a lifestyle. The key word in both, of course, is the name Jesus Christ!
In some fashion I am going to attempt to TRY to put together Genesis 22:1-14, Romans 6: 12-23 and Matthew 10:40-42. Help me Holy Spirit!
Genesis 22:1-4 has God testing Abraham. God said, “Abraham!” “Here I am,” he replied. God told Abraham to take his only son, whom he loved, and sacrifice him as a burnt offering. Abraham took the boy, two servants and some wood. They traveled three days. Isaac asked his father where the lamb to be sacrificed was. Abraham said God would provide. Abraham built the altar, bound Isaac and place him on the stack of wood. He was about to kill the boy when an angel stopped him since he feared God and had not withheld his son. Abraham passed the test and Isaac was spared.
Even as I write this I am struggling with this! I am not sure what I would have done. Then I thought that God sent His only Son, whom He loved, into the world to die to save us. A Tone Ment or At One Ment?
In Romans 6:12-23, Paul talks about us not being under the law but under God’s grace. He says that we are set free from sin and become slaves to righteousness. Being slaves to God leads us to holiness and results in eternal life. Verse 23 says, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ, Jesus our Lord.” Sign me up for God’s grace and His promises.
Matthew 10:40-42 talks about us welcoming Jesus and God, welcoming a prophet and welcoming a righteous person. Most importantly Jesus said that anyone who gives a cup of cold water to these little ones will have their reward. Being a welcoming follower of Christ means we are full of the Holy Spirit. It happens when we are full of the Holy Spirit! It happens because we receive the gift of God’s unmerited GRACE. It happens when our lives reflect our being At One Ment with The Blessed Trinity and all God’s children.
I will leave you with a quote a pastor friend had on his Facebook page. “You will never look into the eyes of someone God doesn’t love.” AMEN and AMEN!