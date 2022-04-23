1897 was a different time than 2022, but on this date, April 23, they are connected — at least in the city of Geneva.
It was on this exact date 125 years ago that Gov. Frank S. Black, the state’s 32nd governor (Kathy Hochul is the 57th, by the way), put pen to paper and signed a bill that transformed Geneva, N.Y., from a village into a city. So, as we celebrate the city’s quasquicentennial, it’s interesting to look back on how the news was reported in the days when the primary form of social media was sharing a pint of ale at the local tavern.
The Geneva Daily Times — itself only 2 years old at the time and the forerunner of the Finger Lakes Times — ran the story on its back page the next day, on Saturday, April 24, 1897. Yes, the BACK PAGE! In a one-column, 216-word article under the headline “NOW A CITY,” the monumental news was announced and received, according to the story, “with thanksgiving by every one.”
Cannons boomed, folks “congratulated one another” and were happy — there was “much pent up joyousness in the breasts of the people” — and a large, befitting celebration, a “blowout,” was being planned for the next week.
The paper reported that “older citizens were disposed to put on frills over living to see Geneva a city” while “the younger element felt more at ease as being now residents of an up to date community.”
Of course, nowadays I don’t know about cannons, frilly clothes and pent up joyousness, but news like that would be on the top of the front page in 2022, splashed all the way across with a big, bold headline. The story would contain about 800 or so words, and while there very well could be differing feelings between longtime residents and younger folks, I suspect a larger divide would be playing out on social media between those excited about the development and those saying it would be the ruination of Geneva as we know it.
The editions of the late 1800s all had just four pages, and I would guess that local news was on the back page because it was the final page to be typeset, giving the reporters more time to gather their info and write their stories, not because of the importance of the news. That April 24, 1897, paper had dozens of small stories on the front page, and two lengthy ones on flooding in the Mississippi Delta and the Greco-Turkish War of 1897, which also was called the Unfortunate War (and analyzed in historical circles because it proved that Greece was wholly unprepared for war, sort of like our current unfortunate war, which is proving the Russians unprepared as well … but that’s another story!)
The next edition of the Times, Monday, April 26, 1897, had an update on the celebratory preparations (also on the back page, by the way) and also gave the folks at the newspaper a chance to editorialize a bit, writing, “The Times has been an important factor in presenting the claims of Geneva to the world as a full fledged municipality … It would be obviously impossible to be a city without a daily newspaper and with such a paper as the Times it was clear, that we had a population to support it in keeping with cities of larger pretentions [sic] and even a smaller number of people.”
I agree.
In addition to combing through old papers in preparing for this special section on Geneva’s 125th anniversary, I also took the opportunity to visit the intersection of County Road 4 and Pre-Emption Road. That spot predates even the Village of Geneva (incorporated in 1812) and is said to be part of the Seneca Indian village of Kanadesaga, which, unfortunately, was destroyed in 1779 by American troops under Gen. John Sullivan, a Founding Father who was deployed by Gen. George Washington. An historic stone marker on the southeast corner of the intersection (across the street from Castle Road Mini Mart and on the property of Cornell AgriTech) commemorates the Indian village and Sullivan’s campaign.
On the northwest corner there is a small burial plot with gravestones from the 1700s and 1800s.
There is a terrific and richly-researched book called “The Story of Geneva,” written by former Times City Editor E. Thayles Emmons and originally published in 1931, that tells some of the story of Kanadesaga and the Sullivan campaign.
“The village of Kanadesaga (Ganundasega), spelled in a variety of ways … presumably lay for the most part on the gentle slope of land down to Castle Creek, or Kanadesaga Creek, as it was originally called, and just south of Castle Road,” Emmons writes. “It was General Sullivan’s intention to surround the village and endeavor to cut off a retreat on the part of the Indians, but when the soldiers arrived they found that all the inhabitants had fled and not a person was found except a little white boy. … Kanadesaga was found to contain about fifty houses, with thirty more in the near vicinity. … In the immediate vicinity of the village were large apple orchards and extensive fields of growing corn, while half a mile to the northward was a large peach orchard.”
Those fertile lands behind that small cemetery are now worked by scientists and professors at AgriTech as they study and develop various fruits, but it’s easy to imagine them hundreds of years ago being farmed by Native Americans while also imaging the wonderful unobstructed views of Seneca Lake that the inhabitants of Kanadesaga must have had from on high.
History isn’t always pretty and wars, of course, can be brutal. Our region and its original inhabitants weren’t spared from those facts, but taken together the occurrences combined to lead to the development of our fair city of Geneva, N.Y., which today is 125 years old.
I would like to thank the great folks at Historic Geneva who not only wrote stories and submitted photos for this section but provided much support and without whom it would not have been possible, and also to Hobart and William Smith Colleges President Joyce Jacobsen, the 29th president of Hobart College and the 18th of William Smith, an historic figure in her own right as the first female president of HWS. And speaking of anniversaries, Hobart is celebrating its bicentennial this year.
Indeed, our area is flush with history.
And a large thank you as well to all the community-minded businesses and organizations that have provided congratulatory notes and displays in the section. You all help to make Geneva the vibrant city that it is.
So with that, happy 125th anniversary to the city of Geneva, and we hope you enjoy this section celebrating its quasquicentennial.