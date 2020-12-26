Those of us who appreciate live music have lost a friend with the passing of Carmen Mungo Jr. He was not a musician; he was a fan, a friend, and a presenter more than a promoter.
Carmen enjoyed many styles of music, but was partial to and knowledgeable about the blues. His numerous contacts and friendships with performers and booking agents enabled him to bring nationally known bluesmen to Geneva for small, intimate shows. Initially, these were at his Sacone’s Lounge on Seneca Street; in more recent years, they were at other clubs, restaurants and wineries. Always a good show at a very reasonable ticket price. Nobody got rich with a core audience of 100 or so.
I was at many of these shows, and worked with Carmen on a few. Over the many years I saw Carey Bell, Tinsley Ellis, Eddie Shaw and the Wolfpack, Walter Ellison, Chicago Blues Hall of Famer John Watson, and many others. Always a good time with great music.
Carmen Mungo fought a long and courageous battle with cancer. We had several discussions about this. Support groups say, “You can be living with cancer, or you can spend your time dying with cancer.” Throughout his diagnosis and the often-decimating treatments for it, he never complained. He tended bar for others, worked on projects with Bob Stivers, and hosted live shows. He stayed calm, cool, and collected — a class act all the way.
He did not host blues bands to find fame or fortune. After one sparsely attended concert when he definitely lost money, I asked if he was OK.
Cameron calmly said, “Jamie and I had a good time. It was a good party!”
Amen, friend. A fitting epitaph.