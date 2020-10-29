To quote Charlie Brown: “Arghhh!” This Charlie agrees.
I have been reading that Geneva’s Genesee Park needs to be torn up and all the trees removed. Seems a long-closed, gray-metal foundry polluted the ground in this area.
Most of you have never heard of this place, and most Genevans have never ever walked across it. Understand this measures only 105 feet by 247 feet and is basically a village green. Some prominent citizens gave this to the city in 1849 with the stipulation that no buildings would be erected upon it.
Many of the historic and beautiful buildings and homes that surround this small square were constructed after the park’s creation. St. Peter’s Church dates to 1868, and the former North Presbyterian Church was built in 1875. Homes in the Greek Revival, Queen Anne, Federal and Italianate styles surround the park, which has mature trees and shrubs, and a low, cast-iron railing. It was considered one of Geneva’s most pleasant parks. The Genesee Park District is on the National Register of Historic Places.
I freely admit to limited scientific knowledge and generally offer questions, not answers. But given that this underused space has no sandbox, slides or swings, or ball fields — nothing to encourage children to play in the dirt — do we really need to dig it up and destroy it?
Why does a guy who lives nowhere near it care? Well, I once did. I believe real memories begin at age 3 or 4. As the 1950s began, my family and their 3-year-old son lived across Genesee Street in an apartment above Reale’s Dry Cleaners. My dad was building us a new home on West William Street. Somehow he would find time to take me to the park so that I could play away from the sounds and smells of the dry-cleaning plant. Good memories. Good times.
Green space should be cherished.