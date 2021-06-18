Johnnie, we hardly knew ye, at least in 1982, when your Oneonta baseball team played a few games in Geneva. That would change.
The Yankees knew you and figured you could throw, hit and run. They were right! The 22-year-old outfielder out of Stanford recorded 69 putouts and made no errors in 41 games. He hit .318 with four home runs; there were few strikeouts and 13 stolen bases. One of his teammates was pitcher Jim Deshaies, who would go on to some good years with the Astros and Twins.
The future looked bright for Johnnie. Big paychecks and pinstripes at Yankee Stadium, probably a Hall of Fame career.
Everything but the baseball uniform was correct.
The following spring, 1983, John Elway would be drafted by the Denver Broncos and start 10 games at quarterback his rookie season. His football career would consist of 234 games, 148 wins, 300 touchdowns, nine Pro Bowls and two Super Bowl titles. The elite quarterback ended his playing career in 1998, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.
I still think he could have made something of himself if he had stayed with baseball!
The New York-Penn League has been eliminated by Major League Baseball. Geneva had been out of it for many years, but now Auburn and Batavia also no longer have professional baseball. So may good times and good memories of those who started baseball careers in the NY-P.
One more little-known piece of our baseball history. Steve Trachsel was drafted out of Long Beach State and sent to the Geneva Cubs in 1991. He was only here for two games and 14 innings before moving to the next level. In 1993 he would be a Chicago Cub. After seven years he would go to the New York Mets for six more seasons.
Trachsel was not popular in New York. He pitched slowly and was inconsistent, with a lifetime record of 143-159. The teams he played on were less than stellar, but he won 16 games in 2003 and was an All-Star in 1993.
Considered mediocre by many, he was better than the record shows. He was good enough to earn $41 million during his baseball career. Some of that money is in his basement these days — he has a 2,000-bottle wine cellar.