I have said “virtual” is not for me, and the only “remote” I use changes stations on my television. I do concede that sometimes something is better than nothing.
So, I agreed to a telephone visit with my physician. No video, just my landline phone. I prepared by doing my weight, blood pressure and pulse/oxygen. I had my medication list ready.
The doctor called, and we got right to it. Any problems? Yes. I said I had neuritis, neurosis, and nostalgia.
He said I should cut down on salt. I asked, “Which one?”
There was silence, so I explained. I use Himalayan pink, coarse and fine from the sea, Kosher, and Morton’s iodized. I also have multiple varieties of herbal and spiced mixtures, like celery, garlic, cajun and Old Bay. I can’t part with any. Sometimes I mix salt and coarse pepper together and call it an appetizer.
We moved on and concluded with two simple mental health questions. I told the truth. As an old retired guy, my income is not affected, but I am extremely bored. I have considered jumping out of the basement window.
This less-than-10-minute physical resulted in a bill for $278 to my insurance company. They paid him $79 and there was no charge to me.
It is not the cost of medical insurance that is a problem; it is the cost of medical care! A patient without insurance would owe the full amount. Doesn’t seem fair. The healthcare provider will note that several people were involved in my care — people in scheduling, record keeping, and of course, billing. Maybe $79 was not adequate, but $278 seems excessive.
Did I mention there was a separate charge for the “mental health” evaluation?