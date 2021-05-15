The symbols of white supremacist hate etched onto a children’s playground last week in Geneva are a cause for alarm. This is not the first time we’ve seen symbols of neo-Nazis and genocidal ideology on the streets of Geneva. Three swastikas were found in the summer and fall of 2019, mobilizing NYS’ Hate Crime Task force, and before that, in 2016, swastikas were permanently spray-painted on the Cayuga-Seneca Trail.
Since 2016 we have seen a rise in hate crimes motivated by white supremacist violence, from the Tree of Life Synagogue, to Orlando, to Charlottesville, to Michigan, to the Capitol Insurrection on Jan. 6. We urge everyone in the community, regardless of their partisan affiliation, to condemn white supremacy in all of its forms in Geneva. Only together can we root it out at its core.
This is the work we have been trying to do as CET — or Community Education for Transformation. We began our work last year as a coalition of educators, community leaders, non-profit employees, and activists motivated by the civil rights work of the People’s Peaceful Protest. We aimed to help educate both the community and ourselves about the demands, lived experiences, and possibilities that the PPP was working towards.
The coalitions the PPP built, the work they did every week, notably at the Public Safety Building, led to a historic moment in Geneva: the passage of the Police Review Board. This local law represented a true bipartisan and common-sense compromise on police accountability. However, this alone is not enough. As the unprovoked shootings of Black people (specifically of Black children) the same week that Derek Chauvin was found guilty showed us, we still have a long way to go for justice. We need look no further than the most recent City Council meeting to shed light on the work that lies ahead of all Genevans invested in creating a more equitable city.
In discussing the chalking that took place outside of the Public Safety Building, Councilor Bill Pealer resorted to a false equivalency. He equated the permanent etching of swastikas and neo-Nazi slogans on a children’s playground to the peaceful direct action, using chalk, at the Public Safety Building. In effect, he was trying to equate the horrors of the Holocaust with a non-violent critique of an escalation of police brutality on Black children. Distorting the actions of those involved in the chalking even more, the Mayor called for respect in a recent oped, and at the same time blamed a “small group” not connected to BLM as the culprits who were trying to divide the city — with chalk that washes away.
In this way, through these vague and nondescript accusations, the Mayor plays into right wing disinformation campaigns like QAnon, which claims secret groups of leftists are actually taking over the world in a massive conspiracy. He emboldens them by misunderstanding where violence and hate are coming from. Oppression and discrimination are not a two-way street. With one side of his mouth the Mayor calls for respect and out of the other side he insults our intelligence by claiming division in this city comes from peaceful direct actions — in the public sphere — which lean on the tradition of civil rights as a way to find justice in an unjust world. This is not equivalent to individuals etching symbols of the Holocaust on children’s playgrounds. These hateful acts are in the tradition of domestic terrorists like Dylan Roof and Timothy McVeigh and those who contributed to the death of people on Jan. 6.
The Mayor as well as the councilors who voted against the PRB are mixing up cause and effect. To solve any problem this relationship must be clearly understood. So, let’s start with the peaceful protest: Why were people out, in public, in front of security cameras? Was it to intimidate the forces of the state with chalk? That simply doesn’t make sense. They were communicating righteous anger after yet another Black life was taken too soon, the same day as the conclusion of the Chauvin Trial. The weapon they chose was chalk, not violence. Not hatred.
And despite the mayor’s claim that they were bringing “national issues into our small city,” these activists were voicing their concerns about the state of policing in Geneva. They are angry for Corey Jackson and Chanel Hines. They are angry that the city’s “use of force” policy remains virtually unchanged despite months of work by the Police Reform and Reinvention Collective. And they are angry that members of our community feel afraid of our police. We know that is not everyone’s experience with the police, but if it is anyone’s experience, we should all know about it. That is the potential of the PRB. To shine light. To make a more just world.
What caused someone to etch swastikas and neo-Nazi slogans? What does it tell us about them that they chose to spread their message in the dark in a space meant for children rather than in the open like the chalkers who stand accused of “dividing the city”? What was their purpose? These symbols are employed and have been previously employed in Geneva and elsewhere as a warning and a threat of violence. They are not in the tradition of civil rights, or justice workers, or the Constitution, or our soldiers who defeated the Nazis, but of the lost cause of white supremacy, and the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen. We need our City Council to fight this disinformation, not feed into it, for the safety of Geneva.
So, we urge members of the community to ask: Where is the violence coming from? Where is the threat to police coming from? The violence that killed police officers on Jan. 6, the shooting of peaceful protestors in Kenosha, Wisconsin by a 17-year-old white supremacist, the threat to kidnap and hang the Governor of Michigan, and the 60-plus mass shootings we’ve experienced this year should be enough to understand causation in this case.
According to the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, white supremacist militias represent the largest threat to local and federal law enforcement. Black lives are shortened because of white supremacy. If we understand cause and effect, by following the direction of the violence, then we can envision a world where marginalized communities and the police work to fight white supremacy, together.
The violence is not coming from the people towards the police. So let us stop attacking people for using their First Amendment rights but rather recognize the obvious: The chalked slogans at the Public Safety Building insisted upon holding the police accountable for their actions, and accountability only threatens those with something to conceal. History teaches us that perpetrators of violence cannot live with the truth, but, conversely, survivors cannot live without it. As such, let us commit ourselves to work towards a Geneva that protects all of its citizens instead of creating the conditions that embolden domestic terrorists who are only brave enough to operate in the dark, targeting the most vulnerable people in our community, our children. As Nelson Mandela reminds us: “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.” And that includes all of its children, as our city’s peaceful chalkers reminded us.